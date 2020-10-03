Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan introduces 'superstar Naagin' Jasmin Bhasin & she can't stop blushing

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: After Rubina and Abhinav, host Salman Khan welcomed Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin and the young actress couldn't stop blushing on meeting her 'favourite actor.' Read on.

After a long-long wait, the BB 14 train has reached the station of viewers' TV screens as it is the grand 'Bigg Boss 14 premiere night.' Yes, Bigg Boss season 14 has begun with a 'bang', and the stage is set to welcome the contestants of the season. As it is already known, BB 14 is going to be 'very different' from the previous years owing to the COVID-19 situation, however, the team has taken proper precautionary measures. From changing rules to twisting the format to adding luxuries, BB 14 is going to entertainment that the audiences might not have imagined.

Salman is not only spilling the beans about this innovative season 14 but is also interestingly introducing the BB 14 bunch. Increasing fans' inquisitiveness, the host has now introduced the next contestant - Jasmin Bhasin. After making heads turn as a special guest in the previous season, Jasmin has now entered Bigg Boss season 14 as a contestant to show her real side to the world, and fight her way in the game to win the trophy. The beautiful young actress made a smashing entry as she grooved to a peppy song, flaunted her skills, and left everyone mesmerized.

Jasmin is known for her bubbly, fun-loving, and chirpy nature. She previously had admitted that she cannot be manipulative and diplomatic, and thus BB is not a kind of show that she would be comfortable doing as it will put mental pressure on her.

Jasmin is counted amongst one of the most talented actresses. She began her acting career with the South Indian film industry, with her debut film e Tamil film Vaanam (2011) opposite South superstar Simbu. She has also done 8 films down South in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries.

Later in 2015, she made her way into the Telly world with Tashan-E-Ishq opposite Zain Imam and Sidhant Gupta. She rose to fame with Colors TV's show Dil Se Dil Tak, as Teni opposite Sidharth Shukla and . She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Nayantara opposite Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria.

Well, it would be interesting to see how Jasmin manages to survive in the BB 14 house, and leave her mark.

Credits :Pinkvilla

