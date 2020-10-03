Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan misses his live audience; Welcomes viewers 'virtually' via screens

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Salman Khan is finally back on the Bigg Boss stage, but this time he did not have his audience to cheer him up owing to the COVID-19 crisis, and here's how the actor shared his emotions regarding this 'big change.'

'Hello, Namaste, Salaam Valaikum, Kasa-Kai, Kaido Haal Aayi, Welcome to Bigg Boss 14'.....weren't you all waiting for this dialogue? If you were, then let us tell you the 'happy moment' has finally arrived. Yes, Bigg Boss 14 has taken over the Television screens and is here to give you the 'perfect dose of entertainment' that you have been longing for in 2020. as once again taken the stage to host this controversial reality show, with a new bunch of contestants, a tweaked format, some new rules, and exciting additions amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the actor is missing something this season, and it is his audeience. Yes, owing the COVID-19 situation, Salman did not have his 'live audeince, and he revealed that he misses them. But, to fill the void, he welcomed viewers through a virtual screen. Yes, Salman invited ardent Bigg Boss fans to watch the launch of the season from their home through the comfort of their screens.

Credits :Pinkvilla

