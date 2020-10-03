  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan picks Gauahar Khan over Sidharth Shukla; Hina Khan chooses the latter

Here's what happened when Hina Khan was asked whom will she vote for between Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan if given a chance. Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.
Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan welcomed by Salman Khan in BB 14Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan picks Gauahar Khan over Sidharth Shukla; Hina Khan chooses the latter
Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere begins with Salman Khan welcoming everyone to the most popular reality show on Television. Salman Khan even jokes about how things today have become different with coronavirus pandemic. Salman Khan even introduces the audience to the virtual audience who joined him on the show and mentioned about missing the live audience. To make things a little interesting, the makers used clips of celebrities including Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, among others from award shows where they are seen clapping and hooting to make sure the audience doesn't miss on the fun. 

Soon, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan Sidharth Shukla are introduced who set the stage on fire with their respective performance. While Sidharth looked dapper in black, Hina pulled off a vibrant outfit and Gauahar looked hot in a white outfit. Salman then welcomed them on stage and put Hina for a line of questions. When asked who was a better leader between Sidharth and Gauahar, Hina chose Gauahar. Later, when asked who was more loyal between the two, Hina mentioned that she will choose Gauahar because she stood by her friend (Kushal Tandon) and even left the show for him. 

Moving on, when Salman asked Hina whom would she vote for between Sidharth and Gauahar, Hina chose Sidharth. Following this, Salman assured Gauahar that he will vote for her. 

