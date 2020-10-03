Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman welcomes 'South bombshell' Nikki Tamboli while interacting with Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: After welcoming Eijaz Khan as the first contestant of BB 14 on grand premiere, Salman Khan introduced South star Nikki Tamboli. Read on.

The time has finally come! Indian Television's most-watched, most-popular, and most-loved reality show Bigg Boss 14 has begun today (October 3, 2020). has donned the cap of the host for yet another season, and ardent fans of Bigg Boss are pumped up to watch more drama, entertainment, fights, masala, and masti. While speculations regarding this 'new season' have been circulating for quite some time, today, audiences will get to see what BB 14 actually has to offer them.

Salman launched the season with grandeur, as he introduced the contestants is his 'Dabanng' style. The host looked truly happy to on the stage for the eleventh time, got chatty with contestants, teased them, and welcomed them to the Bigg Boss family. He introduced every contestant in a unique way and he has now called the glamourous Nikki Tamboli on stage. Yes, After welcoming Eijaz Khan as the first contestant of BB 14 on grand premiere, Salman Khan introduced South star Nikki Tamboli. The ebullient, chirpy, gorgeous, Nikki Tamboli made a 'startling entry' in a shimmery purple dress with ruffle shoulders as she grooved to the peppy track 'Laila Mein Laila,' leaving everyone smitten. She had a fun-loving conversation with Salman, wherein she opened up about herself, personal life, relationship, and more, leaving Salman enamoured by her personality.

Nikki is a known face in the South Indian film industry. With her acting prowess, fashion sense, and glamourous looks, Nikki has made many heads turn. The beautiful actress made her film debut with Adith Arun's 2019 Telugu movie Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. After this, she went on to mesmerize everyone in prominent films like Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam.

On the personal front, Nikki is rumoured to be dating Mumbai’s famous DJ Rohit Gida. Rohit is quite popular in the music circuit in Mumbai, and he often plays in Bandra. Nikki and Rohit are quite often seen spending quality time together. However, on stage with Salman, Nikki claimed that she is absolutely single and thus squashed speculations for her relation with Rohit.

Well, it would be interesting to see how Nikki grabs eyeballs in the BB 14 house with her glamour and entertaining personality. Are you excited for Nikki's stay in the BB 14 house? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

