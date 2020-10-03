Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan & Hina Khan REVEAL their area of ‘control’ in house
Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan & Hina Khan REVEAL what they'll 'control' in house. Here's what it is.
Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan have finally revealed what they will control in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While Sidharth will take charge of the bedroom area, Gauahar will control the kitchen, and Hina will have charge of the personal belogingings of the contestants.
Credits :Pinkvilla
You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan misses his live audience; Welcomes viewers 'virtually' via screens
Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere: From contestants to theme: Here’s everything we know about Salman Khan’s show
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's fans are 'elated' as their 'king' is set to RETURN with Salman Khan's show
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli tells Salman Khan she is single; Did she DENY her rumoured relation with DJ Rohit?
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue