Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Singer Rahul Vaidya enters singing Salman Khan's songs impressing the superstar

Singer Rahul Vaidya enters the Bigg Boss 14 house after Pavitra Punia. He enthrals the audience with a musical performance.
Bigg Boss 14 has returned this year with a new defined theme. With new elements introduced in the season, Salman Khan promises that the season is going to be a dream come true for contestants, and we agree! Those who have missed the basic luxuries in life, Bigg Boss house will have a BB mall, a spa, a restaurant corner and a theatre inside, for the first time in 14 seasons. With every contestant being revealed, the excitement has only piqued amongst fans. 

The next contestant who has graced the stage is Indian Idol star Rahul Vaidya. To those unaware, Rahul won the season and was a sensation in the 2000s. Though he did not do many Bollywood playback numbers, Rahul is busy with live shows and stage shows making him one of the busiest in the town. The singer enthralled fans with a musical number and fans are eager to see a new side to him inside the house.

The singer has mentioned that he got Bigg Boss offer every year but due to his busy schedule, he had to say no every year but with no show this year due to pandemic, he decided to take it up. The handsome singer who has been the heartthrob of the nation ever since he had participated in the first season of Indian Idol and enjoyed a massive female fan following. 

