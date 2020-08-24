  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s Nishant Singh Malkani to be a part of Salman Khan’s show?

As Bigg Boss 14 is set to hit our television screens, there are reports that Nishant Singh Malkani of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will be participating in the popular reality show.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 08:17 am
Post the phenomenal success of Bigg Boss 13, all eyes are on the next season of the popular reality show. And looks like the wait is going to be over soon as the makers are coming up with Bigg Boss 14. While the promos have been released on national television, the audience has been quite excited for the same. Amid this, there have been speculations about the celebrity contestants of the show. Joining the same, it was reported that Nishant Singh Malkani of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame has also been approached for Bigg Boss 14.

As per a report published in Times of India, the television actor was approached for the project around a month back. And now after a couple of meetings with the channel, Nishant has signed the contract for the show lately. “Nishant was approached about a month back, but he was in two minds about it (Bigg Boss 14) as Guddan was also doing well. But the actor has now quit the show and has shot the last episode. He had multiple meetings with the channel (airing the reality show) and has signed the contract recently,” a source was quoted saying.

However, when quizzed about the same, Nishant refused to divulge any details. To note, the television heartthrob has recently quit Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and was quite emotional about his exit from the daily soap.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the show is likely to air in September and will have 26 contestants. It has also been reported that the popular reality show will have a lockdown theme.

Credits :Times Of India

