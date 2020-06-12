Bigg Boss 14: Hamari Bahu Silk star Zaan Khan to be a part of Salman Khan’s show?

Zaan Khan, who has been making the headlines about the ongoing controversy over Hamari Bahu Silk, has, reportedly, been approached for Bigg Boss 14.

The thirteenth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss has been a massive success and there are no second thoughts about it. The show was a huge it among the audience and it managed to be one of the most successful seasons of the show. Given the success of Bigg Boss 13, the makers are all set to return with the next season of the popular reality show. Yes! Bigg Boss 14 will be hitting our television screens soon. Ever since the reports of about the new season have surfaced, there have been speculations about the contestants of the show.

Amid there are reports that television actor Zaan Malik will also be a part of the show. According to a report published in Times of India, the Hamari Bahu Silk has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. “Besides the fact that Zaan is in the news for talking about pending dues, he had also participated in the second season of ‘Splitsvilla’. We usually rope in a ‘Splitsvilla’ face every year and this time around, he seemed to be a perfect choice. We are in talks with him and hope that the deal will materialize,” a source was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Zaan has been making the headlines for about the ongoing controversy over the delay in payments of the crew of Hamari Bahu Silk. In fact, he has been quite vocal about the issue on social media. Talking about the same, he had stated, “The shoot of the show commenced in April last year. It went on air a month later and bid adieu in November. However, so far, unit members have received payments for just 15 days. We have been waiting for our dues to be cleared since June 2019. Some members of the cast are finding it difficult to make ends meet since the industry has come to a standstill.”

