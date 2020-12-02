Bigg Boss 14 has fallen to its lowest possible: Sandiip Sikcand as he lashes out over tasks of dark secrets

Bigg Boss 14 recent made the headlines after the makers came up with a task wherein the contestants had to open up about their darkest secrets. Here’s what Sandiip Sikcand has to say about this task.

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale and while there are a lot of things which were new this season, the one task which perhaps did not go down well with many was the recent one to bag the immunity stone. Sandip Sikcand, producer and actor, who was very much involved with the core team which launched the first season of the reality show, lashed out while speaking about it. Lashing out over it, Sandiip said that with this task, BB 14 has hit its lowest. He questioned as to how can the traumas and darkest secrets be compared.

The tasks of secrets didn't go down well with many & all hell broke loose on the internet as people slammed the makers of the show for riding on basic human emotions. Sandiip too is not really happy & he shared, ' I always believed that BIG BROTHER is the BEST reality format that exists. However, seeing the #BiggBoss14 task last night, I think, this season has fallen and degraded itself to its lowest possible !! I am sorry, but people's deep down and dark secrets cannot be compared, judged and be given a immunity stone on the basis of what others feel. Like can anyone judge whose sorrow is bigger and deeper ?'

He doesn't stop here, he further added, 'Yes, reality shows are based on reality of emotions, but then who the has the right to judge that between a divorce, suicide attempt, kidnapping and molestation - what is more impactful !? Disgusting !! Today, I agree, TV can go to the lowest level just to get ratings !'”

