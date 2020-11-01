  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Here's what Jasmin Bhasin said when asked if 'ghar ka ration' gets over in the BB house

Jasmin Bhasin has opened about how she is going to react to any given tricky situation inside the BB14 house.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: November 1, 2020 10:23 pm
Television actor Jasmin Bhasin who is well-known for popular TV serials like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and more, is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, before entering the house, in an exclusive chat session with Pinkvilla, the bubbly actress has opened up about what she is going to do and how she is going to react to any given tricky situation there. When asked about what she is going to do if the ‘ghar ka ration’ gets over, Jasmin said “Well, I will tell Bigg Boss to give us the ration. Everyone will remain hungry if it gets over” 

She also said that she will ask her housemates to eat mindfully so that they can manage with the allotted ration. Later, when asked the kind of person she is, Jasmin replied, “I am moody and I am unpredictable. Someday I am very calm, very happy and someday I am very ladaku.” Again, when asked about her reaction if anyone cheats during the luxury budget task, she said, “This is wrong. I won’t entertain that. I do not like someone winning by cheating or telling lies. So I will fight for it. 

When asked if somebody starts liking her inside the house, she laughed it off and said, “That is a funny situation for me. I have grown up among boys, I just can’t take it and react to it. It becomes a comical situation for me.” On being asked what if she likes someone who loves somebody else instead, Jasmin replied, “That would be a nice thing because I would never like somebody in that way inside the house.

