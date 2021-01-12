Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nishant Singh Malkhani is SURPRISED by Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from the reality show

In a recent interview, actor Nishant Singh Malkhani has opened up about the shocking eviction of Jasmin Bhasin from Bigg Boss 14. Read on further to know what he has said.

After staying inside the house for 100 days, Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, she was evicted from the house. Her eviction has shocked all the contestants especially Aly Goni, who had an emotional broke down and was seen having breathing problems. Not just contestants and audience, in fact, ex contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani is also surprised by Jasmin’s eviction.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star has opened up about Jasmin’s elimination and said he feels more than her there are other contestants who deserve to get out of the show. The leading daily quoted him as saying, “Jasmin’s eviction was quite surprising for me. I feel that there are far more deserving contestants inside the house who need to be evicted, and not Jasmin. The breakdown of Aly and Jasmin was quite an emotional experience.”

Nishant, who is closely following the popular reality show, was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 after four weeks.

Meanwhile, while sharing her experience inside the house, Jasmin told Pinkvilla that it was a roller coaster ride. She said, “It was a roller coaster ride of emotions, feelings, blames that have been put on you, fighting for yourself. Full of ups and down but it's a life experience that will always be with me. It also gave me the experience to deal with certain situations which I might encounter in the future. So, positive experience.”

