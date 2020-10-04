Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Toofani Senior Hina Khan thought of letting go of the show, then decided against it

Hina Khan celebrated her birthday inside the house for the second. In a pre-recorded video, Hina revealed she even considered letting go of her role in Bigg Boss 14. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 has begun and fans have already started picking their sides. Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla have entered the show as toofani seniors aka mentors where they will be making some rules and tasks for the contestants inside, adding a little bit of spice. Now in a recorded video for fans, Hina has asked them to continue supporting her in her endeavours and also revealed how at one point, she had thought of letting go of BB. The reason was her birthday which was on October 2.

Hina to her fans, "I never imagined that I will be celebrating my birthday for the second time in the Bigg Boss house. Actually earlier we were told that we will be entering the house on October 3 so I thought I will celebrate my birthday and then enter the house. But later I was shocked to know that for the October 3rd telecast, we will have to enter the house on October 1 and everyone in my family was upset too. I even decided to let go of Bigg Boss but then after a little thought and deliberation, it is not fair to say no to birthdays especially at the time when we have all celebrated multiple birthdays and cakes at home due to lockdown."



She then followed it up with a gratitude to her fans and shared that she is excited to see how the season begins. Hina Khan was the runner up for the 11th season and is considered one of the strongest even today. The actress has visited the BB house almost 5 times before for either her project or to give tasks.

Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

