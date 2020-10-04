Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Toofani Senior Hina Khan thought of letting go of the show, then decided against it
Bigg Boss 14 has begun and fans have already started picking their sides. Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla have entered the show as toofani seniors aka mentors where they will be making some rules and tasks for the contestants inside, adding a little bit of spice. Now in a recorded video for fans, Hina has asked them to continue supporting her in her endeavours and also revealed how at one point, she had thought of letting go of BB. The reason was her birthday which was on October 2.
She then followed it up with a gratitude to her fans and shared that she is excited to see how the season begins. Hina Khan was the runner up for the 11th season and is considered one of the strongest even today. The actress has visited the BB house almost 5 times before for either her project or to give tasks.
Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.