Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Vindu Dara Singh feels Pavitra Punia & Eijaz Khan's marriage will last for 2 days

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's growing closeness inside the BB house has caught everyone's attention. Here's what Vindu Dara Singh has to say about the same.

Bigg Boss 14 has been entertaining the audience to the fullest and there is no doubt about it. Ardent fans know that there are times when contestants develop feelings for each other and end up being together. This season has witnessed the camaraderie between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan and their fans have already begun rooting for them on social media. The two of them expressed their feelings for each other after Shehnaaz Gill sent them on a romantic date.

Now, former Bigg Boss contestant and winner Vindu Dara Singh has opened up on Pavitra and Eijaz’s connection. It seems like the actor is not at all convinced with their brewing love story. He even goes on to say that their marriage won’t last for more than two days given that they tie the knot with each other. Singh states that he has seen bits and pieces of the current season and that he doesn’t believe that the two contestants will get married.

According to Vindu Dara Singh, both Pavitra and Eijaz have different personalities, and that their marriage will not last for more than two days. Talking about the reality show, it witnessed double eliminations recently as Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Malkhani got evicted. Moreover, the contestants who have been nominated for this week are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, and Naina Singh. Out of the four, Shardul and Naina recently entered the house as wild card entries.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates on Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia’s romantic chemistry ‘fake’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×