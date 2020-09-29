Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan aka Sher Khan warns new contestants about the challenges she has for them; WATCH

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan has come up with a message for the contestants. Take a look

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality show, is coming up with the fourteenth season and the audience can’t keep calm about the same. Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by and will be coming up with some interesting twists and turns for both the audience and the contestants. Not just the Bigg Boss house will be coming up with new facilities for the contestants this season but it will also have some intriguing tasks for them.

Interestingly, in BB14, several former contestants will also be entering the BB house not just to guide the participants but also add on to their challenges on the show. Dropping hints about the same, the BB makers dropped a new promo featuring former Bigg Boss 11 contestant aka Sher Khan. In the promo, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seen warning the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 to beware of her and the challenges she is bringing along for them. Looks like she will also be among the mentors for the Bigg Boss 14 participants.

Take a look at the new promo of BB14:

Apart from Hina, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also be seen entering the show and will be guiding Jaan Kumar Sanu. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss house will also be having some never seen before facilities this season. Unlike the previous seasons, the show will have a movie theatre, gym, spa, restaurant and a shopping mall in this house which will be accessible by the contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan on the new facilities in BB house: This is a dream come true season for anyone

Credits :Colors instagram

Share your comment ×