  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan aka Sher Khan warns new contestants about the challenges she has for them; WATCH

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan has come up with a message for the contestants. Take a look
9356 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan aka Sher Khan warns new contestants about the challenges she has for them; WATCHBigg Boss 14: Hina Khan aka Sher Khan warns new contestants about the challenges she has for them; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality show, is coming up with the fourteenth season and the audience can’t keep calm about the same. Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will be coming up with some interesting twists and turns for both the audience and the contestants. Not just the Bigg Boss house will be coming up with new facilities for the contestants this season but it will also have some intriguing tasks for them.

Interestingly, in BB14, several former contestants will also be entering the BB house not just to guide the participants but also add on to their challenges on the show. Dropping hints about the same, the BB makers dropped a new promo featuring former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan aka Sher Khan. In the promo, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seen warning the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 to beware of her and the challenges she is bringing along for them. Looks like she will also be among the mentors for the Bigg Boss 14 participants.

Take a look at the new promo of BB14:

Apart from Hina, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also be seen entering the show and will be guiding Jaan Kumar Sanu. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss house will also be having some never seen before facilities this season. Unlike the previous seasons, the show will have a movie theatre, gym, spa, restaurant and a shopping mall in this house which will be accessible by the contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan on the new facilities in BB house: This is a dream come true season for anyone

Credits :Colors instagram

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement