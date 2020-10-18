Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar feel Rubina Dilaik may be the 'winner' this season; Sidharth Shukla disagrees

In Bigg Boss 14's last episode, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan stated that they see BB 14 winner in Rubina Dilaik as she fiercely stood against Nikki Tamboli. However, Sidharth Shukla disapproved of their views. Read on.

It's been merely two weeks of Bigg Boss 14, but two seniors have already seen a winner of the season in one of the freshers. Are you wondering what we're talking about? Well, and Gauahar Khan feel contestant Rubina Dilaik may be the 'winner' of Bigg Boss season 14. Yes, you read that right! However, the third senior, Sidharth Shukla does not agree with their opinion.

It so happened, yesterday, Bigg Boss gave housemates a chance to take away Nikki Tamboli's confirmed fresher status. They had to mutually decide if Nikki deserves to be confirmed fresher or not, and give a valid reason for their choice. Jaan Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul Vaidya wished Nikki to retain her position. However, Rubina, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shehzad Deol opined that Nikki did not deserve the confirmed fresher status due to her behaviour in the BB 14 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan's masterstroke leads to a battle; Asks freshers to mutually EVICT a contestant

Nishant and Jaan highlighted Nikki's faults but supported her. Rubina then called out their hypocrisy and double-faced nature. The Shakti actress also pointed out how Nikki is now being calm because his status is at risk. While others disapproved of Rubina's opinions,s she took a firm stand and did not deter from it. She also put out some valid points. Her 'bold and firey'; stand left Hina and Gauahar mightly impressed.

As Rubina walked out of the living room to calm down, Hina and Gauhar are seen telling Sidharth that they see a Bigg Boss 14 winner in Rubina. But, Sidharth disapproves of it, and says, 'I don't think.'

Here's a glimpse of the same:

Well, Sidharth's dislike for Rubina and Abhinav is known to everyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rubina is a strong player and will emerge as the BB 14 winner? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: Salman Khan SLAMS Rubina Dilaik for disrespecting and going against rules

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×