Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan have 'sweetest replies' for Shardul Pandit as he pours his heart to them

Shardul Pandit, who recently got eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, took to his social media handle to share the love and respect he has for the BB 14 Toonfai seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. Here's how the two beauties responded to his sweet gesture.

Shardul Pandit was the recent Bigg Boss 14 contestant to leave the house. He entered the show as a wild card with Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik. Shardul was shown the outside door after merely a stint of two weeks or more, leaving many disheartened. Shardul lost to Rubina Dilaik as he received a lesser number of votes from the viewers in comparison. With a heavy heart, had to announce his eviction on Diwali special Weekend Ka Vaar.

Post elimination, the TV actor-anchor took to his social media handle to open his heart out to the Toofani seniors , Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. Shardul expressed the love, admiration, and respect he has for the trio. He also said that his game would have been 'different and better,' if he had been fortunate to receive their guidance. 'I haven’t seen the episodes. I can tweet and let them know Sidharth Shukla, I got your bed, and use I got ur bed and used to say it every day on camera bhaiya would be happy today or angry. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, I wish I had entered when you guys were there your guidance could save me,' expressed Shardul.

Shardul also expressed how he badly wished to have gotten to chance to be locked in the BB 14 house with Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar. Calling the trio 'dhurandhar' Shardul opined that if they wouldn't have been there, several other contestants like him would not have been noticed.

Further explaining how he would have shown his fun-loving side with Hina and Gauahar, Shardul shared, 'I always told on cameras that this season Hina, if she was there with me would have cracked up the most and I tried to steal her tootie patotie, I am sure. Gauahar would have understood my stand on main issues but as I said hope life gives me a chance.'

Hina and Gauahar were touched by Shardul's sweet words for them, and had the sweetest messages for him in return. Hina revealed that she is humbled by Shardul's kind words and said, 'Life never limits itself considering the person's location. You shall flourish and spread the message of life with all the love, wherever you go. All the best and prayers for your mom.' Gauahar, on the other hand, lauded Shardul. 'You played well. Wish you the best. Shardul, make the most of it. Everything has something good for you,' wrote Gauahar.

Take a look at Shardul's tweets and Hina, Gauahar's reply to him here:

Haven’t seen episodes I can tweet and let them know @sidharth_shukla I got ur bed and used to say it everyday on camera bhaiya aaj naaraz honge ya khush @eyehinakhan and @GAUAHAR_KHAN I wish I had entered when u guys were there ur guidance cud save me #aagthirahnahi #shardulogy — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

Ye baat maine har contestant de kahi agar Mujhe vo mauka mila hota in dhurandharo ke saath jo sabko mila agar ye 3 nahi HOTEY to bahut se log Meri tarah notice nahi huye HOTEY #kaash @sidharth_shukla @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN I wish I got a chance I know I have it https://t.co/5ZwrMyr2rQ — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

I always told on cameras that this season @eyehinakhan if she was there with me would have cracked up the most and I tried to steal her tootie patotie am sure @GAUAHAR_KHAN would have understood my stand on main issues but as I said #kaash hope life gives me a@chance #shardulogy — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

Life never limits itself considering the persons location.. you shall flourish and spread the message of life with all the love.. wherever you go ..

All the best and prayers for your mom!

Humbled by your kind words https://t.co/UEeZMwJOBm — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) November 16, 2020

U played well ! Wish u the best ! @shardulpandit11 make the most of it ! https://t.co/eKbxUHwQiF — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 16, 2020

Everything has something good for u ! https://t.co/h46qBMGlIh — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's message for Shardul is still awaited, and it would be interesting to see what the Bigg Boss 13 winner has to say about Shardul's journey in the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

