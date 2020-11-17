  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan have 'sweetest replies' for Shardul Pandit as he pours his heart to them

Shardul Pandit, who recently got eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, took to his social media handle to share the love and respect he has for the BB 14 Toonfai seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. Here's how the two beauties responded to his sweet gesture.
13295 reads Mumbai
Shardul Pandit expresses his love for Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar KhanBigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan have 'sweetest replies' for Shardul Pandit as he pours his heart to them
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shardul Pandit was the recent Bigg Boss 14 contestant to leave the house. He entered the show as a wild card with Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik. Shardul was shown the outside door after merely a stint of two weeks or more, leaving many disheartened. Shardul lost to Rubina Dilaik as he received a lesser number of votes from the viewers in comparison. With a heavy heart, Salman Khan had to announce his eviction on Diwali special Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Post elimination, the TV actor-anchor took to his social media handle to open his heart out to the Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. Shardul expressed the love, admiration, and respect he has for the trio. He also said that his game would have been 'different and better,' if he had been fortunate to receive their guidance. 'I haven’t seen the episodes. I can tweet and let them know Sidharth Shukla, I got your bed, and use I got ur bed and used to say it every day on camera bhaiya would be happy today or angry. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, I wish I had entered when you guys were there your guidance could save me,' expressed Shardul. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 16 Written Update: Eijaz, Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin and Kavita, Jaan get 'nominated'

Shardul also expressed how he badly wished to have gotten to chance to be locked in the BB 14 house with Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar. Calling the trio 'dhurandhar' Shardul opined that if they wouldn't have been there, several other contestants like him would not have been noticed. 

Further explaining how he would have shown his fun-loving side with Hina and Gauahar, Shardul shared, 'I always told on cameras that this season Hina, if she was there with me would have cracked up the most and I tried to steal her tootie patotie, I am sure. Gauahar would have understood my stand on main issues but as I said hope life gives me a chance.' 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena SLAMS makers for saying Rubina, Shardul got equal votes; Compares her & Rashami's exit

Hina and Gauahar were touched by Shardul's sweet words for them, and had the sweetest messages for him in return. Hina revealed that she is humbled by Shardul's kind words and said, 'Life never limits itself considering the person's location. You shall flourish and spread the message of life with all the love, wherever you go. All the best and prayers for your mom.' Gauahar, on the other hand, lauded Shardul. 'You played well. Wish you the best. Shardul, make the most of it. Everything has something good for you,' wrote Gauahar. 

Take a look at Shardul's tweets and Hina, Gauahar's reply to him here: 

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's message for Shardul is still awaited, and it would be interesting to see what the Bigg Boss 13 winner has to say about Shardul's journey in the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is 'disappointed' by Shardul's eviction; SLAMS BB Adalat panel for nominating him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar takes a dig at Jasmin Bhasin for 'turning against' Rubina Dilaik post Aly Goni's entry
Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's latest PHOTO will remind us of their camaraderie in Bigg Boss 14
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar asks 'Why Pavitra wasn't picked for abusing her?' as Farah talks of Eijaz being senior
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Eijaz Khan for his behaviour in the house; Calls him a 'bully'
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Eijaz Khan's captaincy as dictatorship; Sara Gurpal feels he's a good captain
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan backs Jaan Sanu in nepotism controversy: Be proud of the legend you have as father
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement