Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla the reason why 4 contestants will enter house later?
The excitement around Bigg Boss 14 is already palpable. The Salman Khan hosted show returns with a redefined theme this year as the entire nation got crippled with an ongoing pandemic. However, the superstar has promised entertainment for minimum of 105 days. From a Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to a Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa, the list seems interesting this year.
As we Revealed U Earlier that 4 Contestants will Enter later
Reason is that they Got Rejected by Sid Hina and Gauahar. https://t.co/H8xWKtI61e
— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 3, 2020
During this task, the 4 contestants got rejected and will now enter later. Prince Narula too might enter the house with them. Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma too are speculated to enter the house in the later part of the show. The makers have ensured to take all necessary precautions for the season this year and have even revealed a video of the sanitisation norms being followed.