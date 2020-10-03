Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla the reason why 4 contestants will enter house later?

Here's why four contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house later. Reports suggest Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan had a huge role to play in that.

The excitement around Bigg Boss 14 is already palpable. The hosted show returns with a redefined theme this year as the entire nation got crippled with an ongoing pandemic. However, the superstar has promised entertainment for minimum of 105 days. From a Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to a Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa, the list seems interesting this year.

However, the buzz was that along with them, Naina Singh, Ribbhu Mehra, Shardul Pandit, Sneha Ullal were to enter the show as well. But their entry was postponed for next week. Yes, we had earlier informed you about this development. Well, the Twitter account Khabri has revealed the reason behind this. According to them, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan who will be entering the house as masters had an opportunity to give gate passes to the contestants for which they gave some tasks. The ones who qualified were allowed inside.

As we Revealed U Earlier that 4 Contestants will Enter later Reason is that they Got Rejected by Sid Hina and Gauahar. https://t.co/H8xWKtI61e — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 3, 2020

During this task, the 4 contestants got rejected and will now enter later. Prince Narula too might enter the house with them. Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma too are speculated to enter the house in the later part of the show. The makers have ensured to take all necessary precautions for the season this year and have even revealed a video of the sanitisation norms being followed.

