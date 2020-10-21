Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan win hearts for standing up to Sidharth over his dismissal of accusations

Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan receive lots of love on social media for standing up against Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing a lot of shift in the dynamics but last night episode highlighted the strength of both and Gauahar Khan as seniors. For a task, the contestants were divided in three teams headed by three seniors. The task was to protect the other teams from pressing the buzzer for 5 seconds straight. The terms and conditions included that at one point, only two members of a team can be present inside the playing field.

During the task, Gauahar and Hina's team formed an alliance and won, while Sidharth's team lost which left him fuming. Agitated upon being called a 'cheater', Sidharth raised his voice dismissing the accusations levelled which forced both the women to raise their voice as well. However, the entire episode left fans divided but also made many people appreciate Hina and Gauahar for standing up for themselves and their team.

From Andy Kumar, Bandgi Kalra to Simran Kaur Mundi, many came forward to support the duo. "The only contestant I can watch in every season is @GAUAHAR_KHAN !! Love her," Bandgi tweeted. On the other hand, Simran said, "Both these girls #HinaKhan #GauaharKhan are love Red heart the way they stood their ground..more power to you both! @GAUAHAR_KHAN".

@SimrankMundi https://t.co/iMHBul5AbU — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 20, 2020

Yassssss ! my Ando mwah mwah https://t.co/Tg0iyssU3o — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2020

The only contestant I can watch in every season is @GAUAHAR_KHAN !! Love her — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) October 20, 2020

Sidharth's fans have been supporting him, but Twitterati erupted in support of Hina and Gauahar and pointed out that they were right in putting their points across.

