Bigg Boss 14: Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar give Rahul Vaidya a 'secret task' which may leave him 'sleepless'

Bigg Boss 14's last contestant Rahul Vaidya received a 'special secret' task from the Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan before entering the BB 14 house, and it is something that will spice up things in the coming days. Read on to know what it is.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: October 4, 2020 11:42 am
Rahul Vaidya gets a 'secret task' by Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan during Bigg Boss 14 premiere Bigg Boss 14: Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar give Rahul Vaidya a 'secret task' which may leave him 'sleepless'
Bigg Boss 14 has begun. The much-awaited controversial reality show premiered last night with full-on masti, dhamaal, and entertainment. As contestants were introduced by host Salman Khan, they had to do some small tasks on-spot given by him to prove their mettle. However, there's one contestant who received a 'special secret task' not by Salman, but by the Toofani seniors.

Are you wondering who this lucky (kidding) contestant is? Well, it is none other than Rahul Vaidya. Yes, the singer who made a musical entry on the BB 14 stage, and set a pleasing atmosphere, got a secret task by Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan. Yes, the 'toofani seniors' have begun their masti already with the launch of BB 14, and are all set to spice up things in the house in the upcoming days, thus providing the viewers an extra dose of entertainment. 

Rahul made entry by singing some of Salman Khan's much-loved songs and got chatty with him about his journey, relationship status, and more. Later, looking at his potential, he was selected by the 'mentors' who also gave him a quirky task to perform, which may leave him 'sleepless' for the next some days in the BB 14 house. Want to know what it is? 

Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar gave Rahul a fun-loving task, wherein has to get a kiss on the cheek from one of the female contestants of Bigg Boss 14, in the presence of an eyewitness. This task will earn him the privilege of sleep. If he fails to do this, he will not be allowed to sleep. Yes, if Rahul is unsuccessful in completing this task, he will have to sacrifice his sleep, leaving him sleepless. 

Well, it seems like Bigg Boss season 14 has kick-started full-fledged, and viewers will get to see drama, action, and romance soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rahul will be able to complete this quirky task given by Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar? Let us know in the comment section below. 

