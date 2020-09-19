  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 Inside house photos LEAKED: The new improved house of Salman Khan hosted show leaves fans excited

Pictures of the new and improved house of Bigg Boss 14 is already LEAKED. Check it out inside.
81246 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14 fans have braced themselves for the upcoming season which premieres from October 3. The Salman Khan hosted reality show will many new things added this year in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Apart from the hygiene care, the contestants will be tested for COVID 19 every week. But apart from the contestants, the one thing which usually keeps the fans excited is to see the new house and the interiors of it. Every year, a sneak peek into the newly improved house is what fans wait for. Well, this time again the pictures have been leaked and is all over the internet. 

A fan page has shared the pictures of the glamorous house where in we get a glimpse of the bedroom area, the living room area and the garden area. Apart from this, this season will see a mini theatre, mall, spa and a restaurant corner inside the house. A source informed Indian Express Entertainment, "“Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan join Salman Khan in giving a befitting answer to 2020

Bigg Boss 14 will also have Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan among others be a part of Weekend Ka Vaar. The promo featuring the two was released today. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Abe nikal na chu

Anonymous 2 hours ago

pls retire old man.

