Bigg Boss 14 Inside house photos LEAKED: The new improved house of Salman Khan hosted show leaves fans excited

Pictures of the new and improved house of Bigg Boss 14 is already LEAKED. Check it out inside.

Bigg Boss 14 fans have braced themselves for the upcoming season which premieres from October 3. The hosted reality show will many new things added this year in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Apart from the hygiene care, the contestants will be tested for COVID 19 every week. But apart from the contestants, the one thing which usually keeps the fans excited is to see the new house and the interiors of it. Every year, a sneak peek into the newly improved house is what fans wait for. Well, this time again the pictures have been leaked and is all over the internet.

Bigg Boss 14 will also have Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan among others be a part of Weekend Ka Vaar. The promo featuring the two was released today.

