Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu REACTS to Nikki Tamboli’s liking towards Aly: She’s smitten by him since day one

Jaan Kumar Sanu, who was among the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, claims that Nikki Tamboli has a gamer’s mind.

Nikki Tamboli has been one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 14 who has been the talk of the town ever since she has entered the house. Be it for her tiffs, her game, her behaviour or her equation with Jaan Kumar Sanu and other housemates, the lady has undoubtedly aced the art of making the headlines. While Nikki is going strong with her game, the actress had recently made grabbed the eyeballs after she confessed about liking Aly Goni.

The lady, during her conversation with Rakhi Sawant, had stated that if Aly ever asked him if she likes him, she will admit it. While her confession has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, all eyes have been on former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu who had been quite vocal about his love for Nikki during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. And now, Jaan has finally opened up about the same and stated that he is as confused about Nikki’s feelings as any other viewer. The former BB14 contestant has stated that the actress has a gamer’s mind and he isn’t sure about her feelings. However, he also emphasised that Nikki has been smitten by Aly since the day latter has entered the house.

“Honestly, when it comes to Nikki, I have no idea. She’s got a gamer’s mind. So, I really don’t know if her feelings for Aly Goni are genuine. I am not in the house and also getting to see the footage as much as you guys are. Nikki is smitten by Aly since day one I guess. It’s good if she feels for him. It will also be good if it is for the game. Because that will definitely help Nikki to go ahead. I don’t know how true or false her entire sentence is, given the fact I am also a viewer now. So, I am also confused just like any other viewer,” Jaan was quoted saying to Spotboye.

Meanwhile, Aly and Jasmin Bhasin, who have maintained the just friends stance since forever, are planning to take their relationship to next level and have indirectly confessed their feelings for each other.

Credits :Spotboye

