Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu feels the show has become a resort post Rahul Vaidya's return; Kamya backs the singer

Bigg Boss 14's former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu took a sly dig at Rahul Vaidya after his re-entry into the house. Kamya Punjabi expressed her happiness to see Rahul back.

Rahul Vaidya, who had voluntarily quit Bigg Boss 14 as he felt 'homesick' a week ago, is now back in the show. Yes, Rahul made a re-entry into the BB 14 house in last night's episode, leaving his fans and ladylove Disha Parmar super happy. However, BB 14's former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu does not seem to have liked Rahul Vaidya's return.

Jaan took to his social media handle to take a sly jibe at the makers of Bigg Boss 14 after Rahul's re-entry. He was stunned to know how the makers allowed Rahul to be back after he willingly walked out of the show. Poking fun at Rahul, Jaan called his exit a 'vacation' and wished other eliminated contestants like Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit, and he also got a chance to make a comeback. Not only this, but Jaan also feels that the show is turning into a 'resort' wherein contestants are enjoying a vacation.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik indirectly calls Arshi a duck leaving her irked; Khan threatens to harm her

'Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad Rahul Vaidya is back! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit. Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort!,' tweeted Jaan Kumar Sanu. While Jaan seemed annoyed with Rahul's return, Kamya Punjabi was happy with the singer being back on Bigg Boss 14. She expressed her happiness and wrote, 'And he is back.'

Take a look at Jaan and Kamya's tweets here:

Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort ! — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, in the last episode's nominations task, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Kashmera Shah, and Manu Punjabi got nominated. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy with Rahul's return to the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 December 15 Written Update: Arshi, Eijaz, Abhinav, Kashmera, Manu nominated; Rahul Vaidya returns

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×