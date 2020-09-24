Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu introduced as FIRST contestant; Salman Khan appoints Sidharth Shukla as his guide
The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed, and it is none other than Kumar Sanu's son Jaanu Sanu. But, the special surprise is that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been appointed as his guide by Salman Khan. Read on.
The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed, and it is none other than Kumar Sanu's son Jaanu Sanu. But, the special surprise is that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been appointed as his guide by Salman Khan.
Here's a glimpse of Sidhartha and Jaan Sanu's virtual banter:
Credits :Pinkvilla
Latest Videos
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue