Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu introduced as FIRST contestant; Salman Khan appoints Sidharth Shukla as his guide

The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed, and it is none other than Kumar Sanu's son Jaanu Sanu. But, the special surprise is that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been appointed as his guide by Salman Khan. Read on.
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu introduced as FIRST contestant; Salman Khan appoints Sidharth Shukla as his guide
Here's a glimpse of Sidhartha and Jaan Sanu's virtual banter: 

