Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu’s mother REACTS to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark: Public is loving him for his talent

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing some high voltage drama lately ever since seniors , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan stepped out of the house. Not just Nishant Singh Malkhani managed to be the first contestant, the in-house fights have been the normal scenario. Besides, the entry of three wild card contestants has added a new twist in the game. Amid this, the topic nepotism has sparked on the popular reality show lately which is grabbing a lot of attention.

It all started after Rahul Vaidya nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu for elimination this week and sighted nepotism to be the reason for the same. To note, Jaan happens to be the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu’s son. Ever since the promo has been shared, Rahul’s nepotism has got the tongues wagging. And now, Jaan’s mother has reacted to Rahul’s remark and has criticized him for the same. The lady has stated that Jaan has managed to be inside the BB house because of his talent and audience is showering love on him for the same.

“Jaan is Kumar Sanu’s son! Will every successful person’s son or daughter will face nepotism comment always? If he is there only because of nepotism, then all house inmates would have been part of same nepotism game. There is talent in him and even if being a son of a legend, he still needs to prove it. Big Boss is best place as public decides & Big Boss has brought a good and lovable side of him. Rahul should have not shown his side of helplessness by saying “Jaan is there because of nepotism”. Housemates and public is giving him love for his talent and Big Boss loved him for being himself,” Jaan’s mother was quoted saying.

She further stated that every father is a hero for his child and one should respect the sentiments. “Every child considers his father or his parent as a hero. So why call it nepotism? Let’s respect every father or mother who is somebody they have worked hard to reach where they have. Rahul’s father also would be a hero to him and I relate to that, so does Jaan & he should respect this sentiment,” she added.

The topic of nepotism sparked in Bigg Boss 14 after Rahul Vaidya nominated Jaan Kumar Saanu for elimination and stated nepotism as his reason to do so.

