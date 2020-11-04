Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu stands up against Eijaz Khan’s captaincy; Anita Hassanandani says ‘started liking him’

Anita Hassanandani took to her Twitter handle to express her views on last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The actress shared how she has begun 'liking' Jaan Kumar Sanu's game, after he took stand against Eijaz Khan's captaincy. Here's what she has to say.

Bigg Boss 14 is keeping fans hooked to the TV screens with some extra dose of masala and entertainment. Fights, arguments, and debates are increasing with each passing day in the BB 14 house. It is already known that two groups have been formed, however, seems like one team is already falling apart. We're talking about Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, and Nikki Tamboli's team.

While Rahul and Nikki got into an ugly spat during the nominations task, Jaan and Eijaz also got into a heated argument over house rules. It so happened that Eijaz bashed Jaan for speaking in English, which is against the rules. Jaan felt that Eijaz is intentionally targeting him, and the two got into a nasty spat. Jaan took a stand against Eijaz's captaincy and said that he has turned 'mad (pagal) after becoming the captain. Moreover, Jaan also expressed how Eijaz is doing 'selective favouritism' with Nikki and blatantly cornering and ignoring him.

Jaan and Eijaz got into an ugly war of words, leaving everyone shocked. Now, TV actress has taken to her social media handle to express her views on last night's 'dhamakedaar' episode. She has backed Jaan, and revealed that after the previous episode, she has started 'liking' Jaan. Anita tweeted, 'Also after today’s episode I’m liking Jaan.'

Moreover, the actress also shared that she is extremely excited to see Aly Goni's entry in Bigg Boss season 14. 'Guys, Excited to see Aly Goni in BB 14. A winner all the way,' wrote Anita. Anita and Aly have worked together in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Aly is all set to step in the controversial show tonight to support BFF Jasmin Bhasin. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at Anita's tweet here:

Guyyyyssssss

Excited to see @AlyGoni in #BB14 #Winner all the way.

Also after today’s episode I’m liking #Jaan

What say you? — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) November 3, 2020

