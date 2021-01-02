Bigg Boss 14: January 1 Written Update: Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant miss another chance to win immunity

The new episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness new tiffs in the house as Rakhi Sawant continues to play the villain of BB house. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on January 1, 2021.

Tonight will mark Bigg Boss 14’s first episode of 2021 and it will begin with a lot of dhamaka. After creating a ruckus during the captaincy task, Rakhi Sawant continuous her arrogant behaviour in the house and keeps locking horns with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. This isn’t all. She will also be seen creating a mess in the house by trying to break everyone’s resolution. On the other hand, Sonali Phogat gets into an ugly document with Rubina Dilaik which in turn will disturb the atmosphere in the house. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on January 1, 2021.

11:54 PM: While Rubina is quite irked with Arshi and Sonali, the latter continue to take a witty jibe at Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress. Although Sonali does apologise to Rubina later, Arshi feels the former shouldn’t have apologised for the same.

11:33 PM: While everyone is talking after lights are off, Rubina announces that she will not do household chores for a week. In fact, Arshi and Sonali continue to gossip and it irks Rubina. While everyone blames Arshi and Sonali for creating a nuisance at midnight, the Sonali is of the opinion that she will not give anyone a maharani treatment and will do whatever she feels likes. This in turn leads to a massive argument in the house.

11:18 PM: Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin and Aly discuss eliminating the new challengers and share their strategies about the same. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya clarifies the same with Nikki and decides that they will play individually in the game now.

11:06 PM: Rakhi and Arshi try to influence Rahul to prove their point. Rahul announces neither of the two ladies have managed to succeed in the task and loses the opportunity to win immunity. Rahul’s decision leaves Arshi heartbroken and she breaks down. She is miffed with Rahul and Aly for not supporting her during the task. However, Aly tries to convince her that he couldn’t give immunity to her in the platter.

10:55 PM: Vikas helps Rakhi in breaking Jasmin’s resolution and gives her the idea of messing her own bed. On the other hand, Arshi tries to manipulate Nikki to make her break her resolution. While Rakhi is trying to mess the house, Rahul Mahajan intervenes saying that she is looking mechanical. But she continues to lock horns with Jasmin, Sonali and even Aly and even loses calm as she is not able to break any resolution.

10:46 PM: Bigg Boss asks housemates to make New Year resolutions. While everyone is busy writing the resolutions, Vikas tries to talk to Rakhi and ask her not to make nasty comments over Aly and Jasmin. Soon, Bigg Boss gives Rakhi and Arshi are given a chance to win immunity if they manage to break New Year resolution of the contestants. The one who manages to break maximum resolution will win the task

10:41 PM: Jasmin then asks Aly to beware of what he does towards Rakhi and she feels that the Pardesiya girl is trying to instigate her. On the other hand, Rubina advises Aly not to malign his relationship with Jasmin while replying to Rakhi as the Pardesiya girls no limit.

10:30 PM: Rakhi asks Rahul to give her the credit of becoming the captain of the house. The first day of the year witness another argument with Rakhi and Jasmin. Rakhi then plans to create a distance between Jasmin and Aly she is of the opinion that Aly is the Naagin 4’s strength. Later Aly loses his calm after Rakhi calls Jasmin his girlfriend and told her to stay in her limits. He even calls her ‘gadhi’ and ‘gandi aurat’.

