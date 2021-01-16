Bigg Boss 14: January 16 Written Update: Housemates face sharp questions from the audience

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness some high voltage drama as housemates will be answering some burning questions from the audience while Salman Khan will be seen schooling some of the contestants. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on January 16, 2021.

Bigg Boss 14, which has witnessed some interesting drama during the week, is coming up with an even more intriguing Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host . While the superstar will be seen reviewing the contestants’ game through the week, he will also be seen schooling Sonali Phogat for her abusive language towards Rubina Dilaik. This isn’t all. In today’s episodes, the contestants will also be seen answering some sharp questions from the audience as they will be questioned about their game and changing behaviour towards each other in the house. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on January 16, 2021.

10:55 PM: Aly taunts Nikki for making fun of Rahul’s personal information and this leads to an argument between them

10:40 PM: Salman drops hints about elimination and teases fans that it will be the second elimination for the said contestant. This leaves the housemates anxious.

10:30 PM: Next on audience’s radar is Aly who is questioned about his game against Rubina and Abhinav and his biasedness towards Rahul. Salman is of the opinion that Aly is playing the game on the backfoot. Aly explains that he doesn’t interfere in Rubina-Rahul’s tiff because of his bond with the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress and his respect for her. Eijaz defends Aly and stated that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor lets the contestants fight their own battle and doesn’t take sides.

10:15 PM: Another viewer asks Nikki about her weakened game post her return. The viewer is of the opinion that Nikki had become boring and that she hasn’t been entertaining enough. However, Nikki assures that she will work on her game.

10:06 PM: A caller asks Nikki about her new found friendship with Rubina and Abhinav. To this, Nikki explains that Rubina is a sisterly figure to her after she tried knowing her post her return in the house. Salman question Rahul about Nikki’s changed behaviour and he believes that she has witnessed the flow of the game following which she decided to mend ways with Rubina.

09:56 PM: Salman further tells Rakhi that her game has weakened over the days and that her game isn’t being taken seriously in the house. Later Aly and Rahul confronts Rakhi over her controversial remarks but latter refuses to admit about making such a comment. This sparks an argument between them.

09:52 PM: Salman then also highlights how Abhinav’s behaviour towards Rubina has changed and has been supporting her in the game. The superstar also stated that Abhinav shouldn’t be a dominating husband. When he questions Rubina if Abhinav is letting her down, the actress agreed to it. Next question is once again for Abhinav as the caller feels that the actor is influencing Rakhi’s game. Abhinav explains that he does give suggestion to Rakhi but the latter does have her game plan.

09:43 PM: Then Aly and Arshi also give their opinion on the matter. On the other hand, Salman asks Rahul if he can support Sonali just to go against Rubina. The next question is for Abhinav as the caller wanted to know why isn’t he fighting back for himself and confront his enemies. While Abhinav is of the opinion that it is his nature, Salman was him to start taking stands for himself

09:36 PM: The next on the radar as Rahul Vaidya as Salman questions the singer for supporting Sonali even when she was wrong. Rahul tries explaining his point but the superstar isn’t convinced. On the other hand, Abhinav is of the opinion that Rahul was encouraging Sonali’s behaviour.

09:21 PM: Another question is once again for Sonali over her abusive language towards Rubina and tiff with Nikki. While Sonali tries explaining her side of the story, Salman intervenes and questions her about her choice of words. Sonali stated Rubina had dragged her daughter in the argument, Salman interrupts and defends Rubina. He also questions Sonali about giving threats about dealing with contestants outside BB house and slams her for doing the same. Although Sonali tries defending herself, Salman is visibly upset with her and asks her to mind her behaviour.

09:15 PM: The first question comes for Sonali over her equation with Aly post Jasmin’s eviction. The lady is of the opinion that they share a great bond and admits that she has a liking towards Aly. While their equation has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, Salman was seen pulling Aly’s leg over the same.

09:10 PM: Salman graces the stage and extends wishes for Lohri and Makar Sakranti. He also dropped hints about how the audience will be questioning the contestants tonight. Salman then schools Rakhi for her offensive statement during her conversation with Aly Goni. Soon Rakhi apologises for her behaviour

09:00 PM: The episode begins with Rubina getting upset after her make up products are making. While Sonali is present there, she was seen passing comments about Rubina which sparks an argument between them. While Nikki tries defending Rubina, Sonali locks horn with her. Meanwhile, Rubina requests Arshi to engage Sonali as the latter isn’t letting her get ready for the Weekend Ka Vaar.

