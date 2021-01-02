Bigg Boss 14: January 2 Written Update: Salman Khan SLAMS Rubina Dilaik for her behaviour in the BB house

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness some high voltage drama as Salman Khan will be schooling the housemates for their nasty comments and gestures during the week. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on January 2, 2021.

Tonight will mark the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 and is here to review the game of the week. The superstar is quite upset about how the game had turned this week and slams housemates for targetting Rakhi Sawant. Besides, Salman also hit out Rubina Dilaik over her controversial gesture towards Arshi Khan and even taking a jibe at Abhinav Shukla for not standing for the right. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on January 2, 2021.

10:30 PM: Rahul Vaidya slams Arshi for making a comment against Rubina’s family. However, Arshi is adamant that it was Rubina who had used offensive words against her first. While Rahul and Aly stand against Rubina, Arshi feels that they are just scared of Rubina. Meanwhile, Eijaz tries to pacify Aly and Vikas and asks the YHM actor to mind his words and be sensible with his gestures. He continues to be a mediator between them and soon Jasmin comes in Aly’s support and says Vikas has been provoking him.

10:12 PM: Aly accuses Vikas of influencing Arshi against Rubina and adding fuel to fire. He loses calm and claims that Vikas has been blackmailing his friends. Aly also stated that he has screenshots against Vikas. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actor also exposes Vikas’ strategy and Nikki seconds him. Vikas tries asking Aly to calm down but in vain.

09:56 PM: Aly is once again upset with Jasmin for not taking his advice when he asked her to apologise from Rakhi. Besides, Aly and Rahul try to clear out bodyshaming and alliance points with Arshi. On the other hand, Rubina said that Arshi is cooking up things to gain sympathy, however, Nikki asks her to avoid things. While Arshi and Rubina’s argument continues it leads to another chaos as Aly and Vikas gets into an ugly fight

09:50 PM: Soon Abhinav jumps in Rubina defence and raises the question on Arshi’s behaviour but this irks the latter. Salman gets upset about Abhinav raising unwanted questions and defend Rubina and slams the couple. He also takes a jibe at Jasmin, Aly and Rahul body shaming Arshi and Jasmin-Nikki making comments on Rakhi’s cosmetic energy. Salman is mighty miffed with the housemates and it is evidently visible.

09:43 PM: Salman also tells Arshi and she should not trust Aly and Rahul as they didn’t support her when needed. He also mentioned that Aly, Jasmin and Rahul will never include her in the group and that they just use her for having a majority as and when required. Now Salman raises the question about Rubina’s controversial gesture. Although Rubina tries to explain her point of view on the same, Salman is still not convinced.

09:33 PM: Now Salman takes Rubina on the radar for creating a ruckus in the house over housemates talking post lights are off and not cooking food for a week. Salman asks Nikki and Arshi how the housemates would have reacted if they would have done the same. Arshi is of the opinion that Rubina is quite proudy and that housemates are scared of her. While Rubina tries to explain her point, Salman is no mood to listen to her.

09:24 PM: Salman then gives a glimpse of Rubina and Arshi’s midnight fight after-effect and the ladies are seen locking horn again in the morning. While Arshi is seen passing comments over Rubina, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas actress is unfazed which leave Arshi even more irked. Jasmin tries to understand Arshi’s point of view in this instance and tries explaining Rubina’s point of view.

09:17 PM: Salman praises Rakhi and stated that the Pardesiya girl had run the show. He also declared that Rakhi has been safe from elimination. Salman believes that Rakhi has been the soft target in the house and slams housemates for the same. Rakhi feels thankful to Salman for appreciating her.

9:00 PM: Salman Khan extends New Year wishes to the audience and admits being upset with housemates for their behaviour in the house. He then begins bashing the housemates and the first on his radar is Jasmin. Salman discusses Jasmin and Rakhi’s hat incident and the Naagin 4 actress explains her point. Salman asks Eijaz why he didn’t express his point in the matter sternly. The Dabangg actor then continues bashing Jasmin and explains that Rakhi has been on painkillers after consulting the doctors.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's husband REVEALS he'll enter the show during the first or second week of January

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×