Bigg Boss 14: January 4 Written Update: Rahul Mahajan gets evicted; Aly, Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin nominated

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed massive chaos on Monday owing to the constant fights among the housemates. Read on for further details.

The episode begins with the entry of a few guests inside the BB house. They begin asking them a few questions to the housemates. Among them are Naagin 5’s Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra who also allot them some tasks. The housemates are also nominated for a few funny nicknames like Eijaz Khan who is termed ‘Ramu Kaka.’ Moreover, the ‘Nazdeekiyan award’ goes to Eijaz and Arshi Khan. Moreover, is Jasmin Bhasin is given the ‘Aasoon Ki Tanki’ award.

Apart from that, the lifetime achievement award goes to Rakhi Sawant. After they leave, Rakhi gets angry with Arshi and states that she hurt her on the face. Later on, former BB contestant Monalisa enters the BB house. She also gives a task in which all of them have to give performances for her on the pole. Monalisa also reveals that Rahul Mahajan has been eliminated from the show post which Arshi breaks down. Later on, Abhinav confronts Rubina for speaking ill about Rakhi. This leads to an altercation between the two of them. Abhinav tries to talk to her but Rubi refuses to do so and breaks down later on.

8.00 am: The housemates wake up and dance to an energetic number. Jasmin breaks down while thinking about the series of events that happened earlier. Nikki and Rakhi have a small argument over the cleaning of the bedroom.

1.30 pm: Nikki has a discussion with Aly and others regarding Rakhi’s behaviour.

2.00 pm: Nikki, Sonali, Aly, and others have a discussion regarding how the stuff of the housemates should be kept inside the rooms. This leads to an altercation between them. Later on, the housemates try to find a solution related to the allocation of their respective stuff inside the shelves.

2.30 pm: Arshi confronts Vikas and others and asks them if they are scared of Rubina. This angers Eijaz who gets into a fight with her. The chaos continues and the housemates take a jibe at one another over maintaining cleanliness inside the house.

7.00 pm: Bigg Boss reminds the housemates about the rules inside the house. They are also reminded how Aly and Nikki discussed nominations the week earlier and the entire household was punished because of the same. They are also informed about how Aly, Rubina, Jasmin, and Abhinav discussed nominations again two days ago. As a punishment, they are nominated for the week. Although they deny doing the same, Bigg Boss goes forward with the decision. Later on, the four of them have a discussion regarding the same and clear things out.

Credits :Colors TV

