Bigg Boss 14: January 5 Written Update: Arshi Khan & Rubina's fight takes ugly turn; Jasmin Bhasin breaks down

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a lot of chaos inside the house. Multiple fights took place between the housemates due to various reasons.

7.15 pm: Rubina, Aly, Abhinav, and Jasmin discuss what led Bigg Boss to nominate them. Rakhi comes and discusses the same with them. Arshi passes a comment at that time which angers Rubina. Aly and Rubina ask Bigg Boss to let them know what mistake they had committed which led to their nomination. The latter says that she has been very particular with rules.

7.30 pm: Rakhi expresses happiness about being saved from nominations and thanks Bigg Boss for the same. Rubina is interrupted when she talks in English post which Arshi taunts her.

8.00 pm: Nikki has an argument with Sonali, Rakhi, and others regarding who should complete their respective work. Sonali also hilariously calls Nikki ‘Thali ka bengan’ again. Rakhi, Sonali, and Aly decide not to do their assigned tasks if the rest of the housemates do not complete the same. The latter calls Sonali biased in between. She then confronts Rahul for keeping his towel on the sofa.

8.30 pm: Sonali breaks down post which Vikas, Rakhi, Eijaz, and Aly try to calm her down. They try to clear things out.

8.45 pm: Aly asks Rahul to talk to Sonali out of respect but he refuses to do so.

9.00 pm: Vikas and Arshi discuss the latter’s game. He alleges that she is playing a double game.

9.15 pm: Eijaz tell Rakhi and Sonali that only the captain has got the authority to allot tasks. In the midst of all this, they take a jibe at Arshi for throwing tantrums most of the time.

9.30 pm: Arshi keeps slamming Rubina and at times, Rakhi too. This leads to an altercation between the two of them.

11.30 pm: Later on, Sonali and Rahul clear things out and she also apologize to him.

11.45 pm: Sonali and Arshi have an altercation regarding Nikki and Rakhi’s assigned tasks. Jasmin breaks down and alleges that Rakhi is disturbing her sleep. She goes outside and Aly tries to calm her down.

10.30 am: The next morning, the housemates wake up to an energetic song.

10.45 am: Arshi tells Aly that Rakhi didn’t wash the utensils during the night. Rubina and Nikki discuss how Rakhi refused to do the task and Vikas backed her.

11.45 am: Rakhi alleges that Arshi hit her again and burst out at the latter. This leaves the rest of the housemates in splits. Vikas tries to calm her down in between. Rakhi and Rahul have an altercation in the midst of all this.

12.15 pm: Nikki does everyone’s beds except for Rakhi and the latter says that she won’t be doing the utensils anymore.

1.00 pm: Jasmin and Nikki discuss Sonali’s game.

1.15 pm: Rakhi says that no one did her bed and has a discussion with the rest about the same. In the midst of all this, Eijaz advises Arshi do her bed as a part of the game. She does the same and the matter is resolved. In return, the latter praises his game strategy. Later on, a fight ensues between Rubina, Abhinav, and Arshi Khan.

4.15 pm: Nikki tells Rubina that Arshi has been constantly poking her. Abhinav tells Rubina that she is sounding like a cry baby. This leads to a small altercation between the two of them.

