Bigg Boss 14: January 8 Written Update: Rakhi, Eijaz, Sonali & Rahul get to interact with loved ones

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode was also an emotional one as few of the housemates got to meet their family members. Read on to know more.

3.30 pm: Rakhi asks Arshi who will come for her. The latter says that Ritesh will come for her. This makes Rakhi happy but she states that he won’t come. She says that he didn’t come to marry her the previous two times but finally did the third time.

4.00 pm: The next to enter the house is Sonali’s daughter and they are given 7 minutes. She gets emotional post meeting Yashodhara.

4.30 pm: Rakhi breaks down in front of Vikas as she is missing her mom.

5.00 pm: Sonali tries to make understand to be in good books of some of the housemates to play further in the house.

5.30 pm: The next to enter the house is Rahul’s mom and they are given 11 minutes to interact with each other. Both of them get emotional while talking to each other. He asks her about Disha and she delivers the latter’s message to him. She is all praises for Aly too for supporting Rahul. He also sings a song for his mom. She chooses Sonali’s name for captaincy.

5.45 pm: Jasmin breaks down while stating that her family members haven’t arrived yet. Aly, Sonali, and others try to console her. Bigg Boss makes her freeze and release in between. Aly and Rahul are also made to do the same.

6.00 pm: Sonali and Arshi discuss how some of the housemates wouldn’t be able to sleep because they haven’t made their family members yet. In the midst of all this, Eijaz asks Arshi not to poke her. He also asks Sonali not to do so.

6.45 pm: Arshi breaks down and tells Rakhi that Eijaz is speaking ill of her. Rakhi tries to console her.

7.15 pm: The next to enter the house is Eijaz’s brother Imran and they are given 14 minutes to interact with one another. He breaks down and later his brother delivers their father’s message to him. Imran chooses Rakhi for captaincy and calls her an entertainer.

7.45 pm: Eijaz talks about his loved ones with Sonali.

8.00 pm: Rakhi tries to flirt with Abhinav but Rahul takes her away. Both of them indulge in a fun banter later on.

8.15 pm: Arshi and Rubina have an argument regarding the serving of food at the kitchen. Abhinav requests the former not to throw tantrums regarding food. He along with Nikki tries to console an emotional Rubi.

8.30 pm: Jasmin gives an example of Kavita to Arshi while talking about the latter’s altercation with Rubina. She also asks her to apologize to the latter but Arshi refuses to do so.

8.45 pm: Nikki tells Abhinav and Rubina that Jasmin is indirectly favouring Arshi about the previous fight. Later on, Aly also tells Jasmin that she has changed a lot.

9.00 pm: Sonali advises Arshi not to create a ruckus about food. The latter says that she will clear things out with Rubina. She does the same but Rubi chooses to ignore her.

11.45 pm: Jasmin asks Aly how she has changed over the weeks. She also breaks down in front of him.

11.00 am: The housemates get shocked as Bigg Boss suddenly plays a song for them.

11.45 am: Arshi and Abhinav have an argument about maintaining hygiene in the kitchen. Later on, she indulges in fun banter with Rakhi.

1.45 pm: Abhinav makes Rakhi wear a saree.

2.15 pm: Rakhi is given 6 minutes and then called to the theatre to interact with her mom. The latter informs her that she is at the hospital which leaves Rakhi emotional. She also talks about her husband. The rest of the housemates console her after the same.

5.00 pm: Abhinav and Rubina have a discussion about Rakhi and how the latter never lies.

5.15 pm: The next is Rubi who gets to meet her sister for 13 minutes.

