Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin, Abhinav get aggressive as they PUSH each other in task; Rahul calls Rubina 'real Naagin'

Bigg Boss 14 housemates will show their ugly and aggressive sides in the 'boat task' tonight as they will no chance to be the second finalist of the Salman Khan hosted the show. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss announced an interesting 'boat and shark' task yesterday for housemates to secure their position in the Bigg Boss 14 finale. The one contestant who successfully completes the task will become the second finalist of the season and will join Eijaz Khan in the top four. Tonight, the task will continue, with inmates putting in their 100% to take a seat on the boat, and move ahead in the game.

However, the task will take an ugly turn as contestants will not only get into verbal spats but also physical brawls. While rivals Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik will get into a war of words, a good friendship will go for a toss. Wondering who we're talking about? It is none other than Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin. Yes, as shocking as it may be, Abhinav and Jasmin will clash, leaving everyone shocked.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena UPSET with Aly's exit; Feels something is wrong with Kavita post her fight with Rubina

It will so happen Abhinav and Jasmin will 'push' each other to take the one seat on the boat, and not get disqualified from the task. Jasmin and Abhinav will get all aggressive in the task, and topple each other down. Abhinav will be left utterly disappointed with Jasmin's aggression. He taunts Jasmin saying, 'You have lost it,' but the actress will believe everything fair in love and war.

As Abhinav and Jasmin get into an argument, Rubina intervenes, venting out her anger on Jasmin. Here, Rahul also leaves no chance to demean Rubina and jumps in to support Jasmin against her. He tells Jasmin, who might have done a show called Naagin, but Rubina is the 'real Naagin' as he spits venom every time. Rubina in turn calls Rahul 'cry baby.' Jasmin's spat with Rubina and Abhinav continues. As Jasmin tries to attack Rubina personally, Abhinav gets infuriated and warns Jasmin to not stoop so low in the name of game.

Take a look at the promo here:

Finale ki naav mein bache hue 4 seats ko haasil karne ke liye kis hadd tak jayenge gharwale? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14 pic.twitter.com/7ELtW8LTzi — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2020

Well, it looks like this race to the finale is certainly going to break a lot of bonds and create chaos. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will be the second finalist of Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya SLAMS Rubina, Abhinav for 'poking' Kavita; Asks why nobody stopped Kaushik from leaving

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×