Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni have an 'emotional breakdown' as one of them will get EVICTED tonight

BFF's Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will have an emotional meltdown in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as the two will be under the risk of elimination. Who will be the first contestant to get evicted among Jasmin and Aly during the finale week? Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

The journey for contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to get tougher now, as the show has reached a crucial stage. The BB 14 finale week has begun, and tonight housemates will get the 'first big shock' as one inmate will have to leave the house. Yes, it is time for the first eliminations of the BB 14 finale week, and it will be extremely difficult for BFF's Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin and Aly will be at the risk of eviction tonight. Shocking, isn't it? However difficult it may be, but one of the two best friends, will exit the BB 14 house tonight's episode. And as expected, they will have an 'emotional breakdown,' which will certainly bring tears to viewers' eyes also. The makers have given a sneak peek of the first eviction of BB 14 finale week, which shows Jasmin and Aly crying inconsolably as they open their hearts in front of each other.

Aly tells Jasmin that he is ready to leave, as he has won her, and needs nothing else now. However, Jasmin is unable to control her tears and reveals that she did not want to play the game without him. However, Aly asks Jasmin to not stop him from leaving the BB 14 house, if she loves him. But an emotional Jasmin does not pay heed. Aly shouts at her saying, 'I entered the BB 14 to see you win Jasmin.' To which Jasmin replies, 'You win the game naa.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

The two break down into tears, and it will certainly be a disheartening moment for their fans. It is yet to be seen who sacrifices the game for the other and exits the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

