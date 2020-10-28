  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's 'ugly' fight during captaincy task leaves Twitterati divided

Here's what Netizens have to say about Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin's 'out of control' fight yesterday during the captaincy task 'BB world tour' in Bigg Boss 14.
25605 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's 'ugly' fight during captaincy task leaves Twitterati divided
The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house heated up yesterday as the contestants battled it out for becoming the captain. Yes, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task in last night's episode. It was all fun and games, until Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya got into an 'ugly' fight, leaving everyone shocked. Jasmin lost her cool and showed her 'angry young girl' side. 

The actress, who is usually calm and composed, got out of control as Rahul tried to snatch her travel bag aggressively. The singer put in so much force that Jasmin even lost her balance and fell off the cycle rickshaw. However, before applying strength, Rahul asked Jasmin to leave the bag as she might get more hurt if he pulls the bag. When Jasmin refused to bow down, Rahul used force, and snatched away the bag from her, leaving her furious. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 27 Episode Latest News and Update: Jasmin furious over Rahul's ugly actions

Jasmin accused Rahul of physically intimidating her. She was seen yelling, screaming, and bursting into tears as she disapproved of Rahul's actions of targetting a girl and showing physical strength against her. The matter escalated as Jasmin turned 'mad' and threw water on Rahul saying, 'I spit on a man like this.' 

Rahul and Jasmin's 'ugly' fight during the captaincy task became the highlight of the BB 14 episode. Many viewers also took to their social media handles to express their views on this nasty fight. Some accused Jasmin of over-reacting and playing the 'woman card,' and backed Rahul for doing his task. On the other hand, some lashed out at Rahul for stooping down to new lows every passing day. In all, Twitterati was divided over Rahul and Jasmin's fight. 

Take a look at Netizen's reaction to Rahul and Jasmin's fight here: 

It would be interesting to see how this fight comes to an end tonight and who becomes the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Who do you support - Jasmin or Rahul? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma on working with Paras Chhabra, Bigg Boss 14, open to good work

Credits :Twitter

