Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's 'ugly' fight during captaincy task leaves Twitterati divided

Here's what Netizens have to say about Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin's 'out of control' fight yesterday during the captaincy task 'BB world tour' in Bigg Boss 14.

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house heated up yesterday as the contestants battled it out for becoming the captain. Yes, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task in last night's episode. It was all fun and games, until Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya got into an 'ugly' fight, leaving everyone shocked. Jasmin lost her cool and showed her 'angry young girl' side.

The actress, who is usually calm and composed, got out of control as Rahul tried to snatch her travel bag aggressively. The singer put in so much force that Jasmin even lost her balance and fell off the cycle rickshaw. However, before applying strength, Rahul asked Jasmin to leave the bag as she might get more hurt if he pulls the bag. When Jasmin refused to bow down, Rahul used force, and snatched away the bag from her, leaving her furious.

Jasmin accused Rahul of physically intimidating her. She was seen yelling, screaming, and bursting into tears as she disapproved of Rahul's actions of targetting a girl and showing physical strength against her. The matter escalated as Jasmin turned 'mad' and threw water on Rahul saying, 'I spit on a man like this.'

Rahul and Jasmin's 'ugly' fight during the captaincy task became the highlight of the BB 14 episode. Many viewers also took to their social media handles to express their views on this nasty fight. Some accused Jasmin of over-reacting and playing the 'woman card,' and backed Rahul for doing his task. On the other hand, some lashed out at Rahul for stooping down to new lows every passing day. In all, Twitterati was divided over Rahul and Jasmin's fight.

Take a look at Netizen's reaction to Rahul and Jasmin's fight here:

#RahulVadiya was Right in his place while performing take and #JasminBhasin were right on her place and beacuse she lost she created unnecessary drama which was not at all required #bb14 — tanushukla04 (@PalakShukla_04) October 28, 2020

#JasminBhasin bass rone aayi hai BB mein.

Usko koi samjhaao “warning” aur “threat” mein bahot bada difference hain.

Choth lag jaayegi warning hai threat nahi. — Pathan Bhai (@AfghanKhanBaba1) October 28, 2020

As much I would have supported #JasminBhasin but the over reaction to having lost a task and making it all about Gender differences was certainly not justifiable. She spat on #RahulVadiya but #RahulVadiya bringing in their professions and demeaning them was equally wrong. — Praveen Kumar (@Praveen98830867) October 28, 2020

#JasminBhasin everyone blaming Jasmin for playing woman card when #rahulvaidya snatched away her bag forcefully, they need to understand the basic difference between physicality of man and woman. Everyone has made it abt men vs woman when the task wasn't even abt using force. https://t.co/ybTsjKH4a4 — Ayesha 56 (@AyeshaK32923288) October 28, 2020

I was fond of you , i still think you are real , but last night you disappointed so many Fans of yours!#BB14 #JasminBhasin — RJ SHATABDI (@ShatabdiShalee) October 28, 2020

Jasmin didn't left the bag but bag ki belt toot gayi..Can you imagine how hard he was trying and asking her to leave I mean why will she leave? And then he's giving clarification that she's actress so she's acting well he asked her to leave many times? LOL RAHUL!#JasminBhasin https://t.co/zvUkiafSqH — Ayesha 56 (@AyeshaK32923288) October 28, 2020

Loser Rahul is a creepy f**cker n is turning out to be the 'mini Bukla' of this season Seriously hope Sallu grills this sexist, arrogant jerk well#AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik #JasminBhasin #BiggBoss14 — HeyItsRegina (@GarimaSlays) October 28, 2020

#JasminBhasin I have seen you in KKK. You r strong girl. Dont chose the wrong track........Everyone is playing their game. Yesterday you went loud, louder loudest for no reason! Disappointing!! — Jojo (@Jojo22043868) October 28, 2020

#RahulVadiya deserves all this bashing on his sexist remarks but how come #JasminBhasin is getting away from continuously calling men mard k nam pe dhabba & using Maa Behen as a gaali???Y’all flag bearers really need to educate yourself a lil more. #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — SHAMAMA (@Shame_mama) October 28, 2020

Absolutely #RahulVadiya

playing all dirty tricks and have problem with all who is superior to him...#JasminBhasin — Ayesha 56 (@AyeshaK32923288) October 28, 2020

Big Boss Mai Toh Bss Boy- Girl , Ladka-Ladki, Mard-Aurat Hi Ho Raha h !! I think In Yesterday's Task Jasmine Was Doing Overacting I Think She Is Also a Dumb Human Being .... #JasminBhasin #RahulVadiya #BiggBoss14 — SHIVAM GAUTAM (@Shivamg111) October 28, 2020

There was no need for #JasminBhasin to over-react in that way! Felt she was copying #ShehnaazGill to a certain extent! That women card play was uncalled for. #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — Panga Gang (@GangPanga) October 28, 2020

It would be interesting to see how this fight comes to an end tonight and who becomes the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Who do you support - Jasmin or Rahul? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

