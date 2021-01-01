Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Vikas Gupta created dispute during Khatra Khatra Khatra that led to his exit

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta remembered the time when he was ousted from the show Khatra Khatra Khatra. Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin revealed the reason behind it.

Bigg Boss season 14 has become interesting day by day. Former contestant Vikas Gupta, who has entered the BB house as a challenger, recently recalled the times when he was thrown out of the comedy show called Khatra Khatra Khatra. His fellow contestant Jasmin Bhasin had also worked with Vikas in the same show. In the latest episode, while speaking to Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin, he said that he was kicked out of the said show.

Post that, Jasmin said that he was thrown out of the show because he created a dispute. She also stated that she earlier trusted Vikas but not anymore. “Was this the way he talked to people when he headed a channel or ran a show? I know him. This is not his reality. It is all fake,” she added. Vikas, who was also part of their conversation, said that he is a changed person now as people change with time. He also agreed to whatever Jasmin said about him.

He stated, “I have forcefully changed myself. Now I am scared to become someone else. I am okay. In Khatra Khatra Khatra, I was thrown out. The channel ousted me.” In response to this, Jasmin said, “You were thrown out. There were reasons, there were disputes. You created a dispute.” Later, when Vikas objected, Jasmin said that she doesn’t like the way he behaves. “You make your eyes, your face gestures, the way you talk. I don’t see any truth in it,” she added.

