Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin draws flak from netizens owing to her tweet on 'insincere' people inside the house

Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house sometime back. Meanwhile, check out a tweet of hers that has created a lot of chaos on social media.
Many of us remember the episode when Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. While everyone could figure out why Aly Goni was left in tears, the rest of the housemates and host Salman Khan also got emotional during that moment. Now that the actress is ousted from the show, she has been giving certain opinions on social media. However, a recent tweet of hers did not go well with the netizens who have now slammed her.

This is the tweet that she shared earlier, “It's not unfortunate that people aren't genuine; what's unfortunate is that insincere people try to act sincere and in doing so, mislead and deceive the other. #BiggBoss14” These words of Jasmin didn’t go well with the netizens most of whom have trolled her. While some of them pointed fingers back at her and stated that she is the one who was insincere, a few others accused her of demeaning other people.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin’s tweet as well as the netizens’ tweets below:

Meanwhile, there were no eliminations in Bigg Boss 14 this Sunday. However, Rubina, Nikki, Sonali, and Rahul remain nominated for the next week too. Moreover, the housemates will be getting yet another shock with the sudden exit of Eijaz Khan. Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively revealed that he would have to leave the house owing to prior work commitments. Apart from that, former BB contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be entering the house the very same day.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat gives blessings to Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin: I pray that god keep you both together

