Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin draws flak from netizens owing to her tweet on 'insincere' people inside the house

Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house sometime back. Meanwhile, check out a tweet of hers that has created a lot of chaos on social media.

Many of us remember the episode when Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. While everyone could figure out why Aly Goni was left in tears, the rest of the housemates and host also got emotional during that moment. Now that the actress is ousted from the show, she has been giving certain opinions on social media. However, a recent tweet of hers did not go well with the netizens who have now slammed her.

This is the tweet that she shared earlier, “It's not unfortunate that people aren't genuine; what's unfortunate is that insincere people try to act sincere and in doing so, mislead and deceive the other. #BiggBoss14” These words of Jasmin didn’t go well with the netizens most of whom have trolled her. While some of them pointed fingers back at her and stated that she is the one who was insincere, a few others accused her of demeaning other people.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin’s tweet as well as the netizens’ tweets below:

It's not unfortunate that people aren't genuine; what's unfortunate is that insincere people try to act sincere and in doing so, mislead and deceive the other.#BiggBoss14 — Jasmin bhasin (jasminbhasin) January 17, 2021

U r tweeting about urself n that's commendable u nagin .... Aapna zeher Aapne paas hi Rakh ... — RubiNav (RubinaFC6) January 18, 2021

Look who is talking about sincerity a girl who is jealous of every girl. An actress who thinks she's best and other actress are nothing. A girl who just wanna to be freinds with boys. And always trying hard to create problems. — Vikash Verma (VikashV18) January 17, 2021

Tweeting about yourself finally!

Atleast ab khud ke dum pe footage le NATION LOVES RUBINA — gem (rubina_rocks) January 18, 2021

Seeing Ur tweet. ....my 1st thought is u ! Cz u r not genuine , u tried to alys spread venom ..u r very much insecure, anyone can visualize it , u tried to act chotta SA baccha Infront of Sk , after wkv act like chudail , n u alys mislead n deceived others its true — RubiNav (RubinaFC6) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, there were no eliminations in Bigg Boss 14 this Sunday. However, Rubina, Nikki, Sonali, and Rahul remain nominated for the next week too. Moreover, the housemates will be getting yet another shock with the sudden exit of Eijaz Khan. Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively revealed that he would have to leave the house owing to prior work commitments. Apart from that, former BB contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be entering the house the very same day.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Twitter

