Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin 'finally' CONFIRMS to being in a relation for 3 years with Aly Goni; Fans react

Jasmin Bhasin finally confessed her love for Aly Goni in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The actress revealed that they have been dating each other for the past three years. Here's how netizens have reacted to it.

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode was the most important for Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fans, as it had the 'biggest and most awaited' confession of all times. Jasmin has 'finally' confessed her love for Aly Goni. Yes, after maintaining the 'just friends' tag for quite some time, Jasmin has now admitted that she is in love with Aly, and the two have been dating each other for three years. Surprised, aren't you?

The credit for Jasmin's confessions goes to Vikas Gupta. The mastermind did what he is known for, as he made Jasmin express her love for Aly. It so happened, when Vikas entered the BB 14 house, he teased Jasmin about Aly and said that people are not fools to believe that they're just friends. Within seconds, Vikas went on to ask Jasmin 'if she loves Aly,' and it is here when the actress opened her heart. Jasmin admitted her feelings for Aly and said that she has never denied being in love with Aly. Throughout her confession, Jasmin was blushing and couldn't stop smiling as she spoke about her and Aly's bond.

Later, Jasmin spilled the beans about her relationship in front of Kashmera Shah. As Kashmera blamed Jasmin for Aly's exit, the Naagin 4 actress defended herself and their bond. Replying to Kashmera, Jasmin shared, 'Vo (Aly) pyaar ke liye aaya, pyaar ke liye chala gaya, I am lucky that somebody loves me so much. usne kasam di aur mai maan gayi." (He came in the bB 14 house for love and left for love. He gave me his swear, and I agreed). She also revealed that they have been together since the past three years, as she said, 'Humara rishta 3 saal ka hai.'

Jasmin and Aly's fans had been waiting for the longest time to hear this. Rumours of the two dating each other have been around for quite some time, and now, that Jasmin has spoken about it all, fans can't keep calm. Many took to their Twitter handles to react to Jasmin's love confession for Aly.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Jasmin's cofession:

I remember when talking to Rahul, @AlyGoni once mentioned he wants that a girl proposes to him. In a way what #JasminBhasin did was that. #AlyGoni just go inside, that’ll be enough, no need to say anything if you both want to keep it private. But we want you back @jasminbhasin — Jasly (@jaslyislove) December 7, 2020

Hayyyeee @alygoni jeeja toh nahii maza aajayega... The way Jas was blushing and saying made me so happy if this happens I'll be so happyyyy #JasminBhasin #CaptivatingJasminBhasin #Alygoni — (@JasminBhasin_FP) December 7, 2020

So cute.. Jasmin blushing when speaking about @AlyGoni Love is in the air#JasminBhasin #CaptivatingJasminBhasin — Amaira (@critiqueamaira) December 7, 2020

Awwwww sooo Finally Sherni Accepted her Love for @AlyGoni

Now I want #AlyGoni to please go inside the house

We #JasLyFans want to see you together.

Please

Mery 2 pyary log #JasminBhasin #SherniJasmin #JasLyForLife — Traveler Jiaa #JasLyFan (@Chalo_Chalainnn) December 7, 2020

Gosh I just heard Jasmin confessed her love for Aly!!!??? I'm the happiest please

Ab @Alygoni please batao aapka kya kehna hai ispe? INDIA WANTS TO KNOWWW#CaptivatingJasminBhasin #JasLy #AlyGoni #BB14 @jasminbhasin — (@Miraculousvibe) December 7, 2020

Main to kehti hoon ekdam shadi karke bahar aajao. That way we also get to b part of the shadi. Hehehe #bb14 #JasLy #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin — Jupitar (@Jupitar9Jupitar) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan along with Vikas and Kashmera entered the BB 14 house as challengers. What are your thoughts on Jasmin admitting her relationship with Aly? Let us know in the comment section below.

