Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to Gia Manek; THESE stars are likely to be locked for in the house after Jaan Sanu

Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss, yeh hai Bigg Boss! Just a few days and talks about Bigg Boss are going to be everywhere. Well, the much-anticipated season 14 is on its way, and now viewers are losing their patience to finally get to enjoy 'Bigg Boss season 14.' Today, the makers left everyone awestruck as they held a 'special virtual press conference' revealing many details about the upcoming season, and it only increased curiosity levels further.

Be it the theme, the changes in the BB 14 house, luxuries, or rules, BB 14 makers have paid in-depth attention to every detail this year. Bigg Boss 14 is 'certainly going to be different,' from its previous years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from revelations about the show's format, host also introduced the 'very first confirmed contestant of BB 1 4 - Jaan Kumar Sanu. Yes, Kumar Sanu's youngest son, Jaan is going to be locked in the house this year.

With Jaan's name being confirmed for Bigg Boss season 14, ardent followers of the show are 'piqued' to know which other well-known c celebrities will be a part of BB 14. So, to give them a sneak peek, we've got you the 'list of tentative BB 14 contestants. From Jasmin Bhasin to Gia Manek; Here's a tentative list of contestants who will be seen on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, after Jaan Sanu.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most desirable contestants on Bigg Boss this year. Ever since she appeared as a 'guest' on BB 13, fans have been wishing to see her locked in the controversial house. Last seen in KKK's special edition, Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, Jasmin is most likely to enter the show as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14. In fact, some leaked pictures of Jasmin prepping up for her premiere performance also got leaked on social media some days ago.

The actress was previously seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Nayantara. Earlier reports of her Naagin 4 co-star Nia Sharma, being part of Salman Khan's show also surfaced, but Nia denied them vehemently. Jasmin's Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars, Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai were a part of the previous season, i.e. BB 13.

Earlier in an interview with us, about being participating in a show like BB, 'My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.' Well, it would be now interesting to see how Jasmin plays her cards in the BB 14 house.

Gia Manek

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee in BB 13, the 'original' Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all spread her charm this season. Yes, we're talking about Gia Manek. The cute, bubbly girl who has won hearts with her dimple-licious smile might be locked inside the BB 14 house this year.

Recently, Gia grabbed many eyeballs as a scene from SNS was turned into a hilarious rap 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' by a social media user. The video featuring Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi) and Gia Manek (Gopi Bahu) and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben).

Revealing her reaction to the viral video, Gia shared, 'I was surprised, taken aback, and smiled for the same. I never thought something like this could be done with a dramatic scene.' Well, it looks like if Gia enters the BB 14 house, everyone's going to go, 'Gopi Bohu, ab toh bata do, rasode mein kaun tha?' (chuckles)

Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant Singh Malkani (or should we call him AJ) is also likely to turn heads in Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes, the actor who wowed everyone with as Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega opposite Kanika Mann (Guddan) might be seen in the controversial show. The handsome hunk shares a strong bond with Gia Manek.

The two are 'good friends,' and some reports also suggest that they are romantically involved. From taking trips to going on dinner dates, the duo is seen together almost everywhere. It is also rumoured that Gia and Nishant will 'romance' each other in BB 14.

The talented actor recently exited Guddan and after being a part of it for over a year. He had expressed, 'It will be heartbreaking and emotional to not be able to continue in Guddan. This one and a half years have been beautiful.'

Naina Singh

Naina Singh, who was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya is all set to make her way in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Several media reports suggested that there is a high probability that Naina will enter be part of Salman Khan hosted season 14, and her deal is almost confirmed.

Well, if this is true, this will be Naina's third reality show after Splitsvilla and India's Next Superstars. She has won Splitsvilla X in 2017, while she emerged as the finalist in India's Next Superstars in 2018.

Just a few months ago, Naina, who played the role of Rhea Mehra in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee replaced her to play the character.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan is counted amongst one of the most talented and versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He has not only made a special place in the Indian Television industry but also in Bollywood. With a career spanning for almost two decades, Eijaz has proved his prowess and is highly likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

However, earlier responding to rumours of him participating in BB 14 Eijaz had said, 'Almost every year, I get approached for almost every reality show. And don't you think we have been locked in enough this year? I don't think I'm going to subject myself to that anymore.' Well, rumours turn out to be true, it would be intriguing to see how this 45-year-old handsome man wows everyone with his charm.

Ribbhu Mehra

Handsome hunk Ribbhu Mehra is maybe seen this year in Salman Khan's show. Ribbhu Mehra, was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He has also done one of Alt Balaji’s controversial shows and is now apparently going to enter BB 14 house, to spice things up. Ribbhu in the past has made headlines for several reasons including the dating rumours with Chahatt Khanna.

Nikki Tamboli

This year South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli is going to raise the 'oomph' in Bigg Boss 14. She is reportedly one of the confirmed contestants of the show, and her BTS pictures prepping up for her launch performance along with Jasmin Bhasin went viral. Nikki is a popular face down South and is known for films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, and Thippara Meesam. The gorgeous lady is reportedly dating Mumbai based DJ Rohit Gida.

Sara Gurpal

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana in BB 13, Punjabi Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal is likely to mesmerize fans in Bigg Boss 14. Interestingly, Sara shares a good rapport with Himanshi. Sara was last seen in Punjabi TV show, 'Heer Ranjha.' The young woman hails from Harayana and is a fashion designer by education. Before movies, Sara grabbed eyeballs with her music videos including Ishq Bimaari, Lagdi Att, Slow Motion, and Teen Peg. She is known for two movies, Dangar Doctor Jelly and Manje Bistre.

