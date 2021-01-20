Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin hits out at Rubina Dilaik; Says ‘She manipulated Nikki Tamboli’

Nikki Tamboli is seen changing the team to make Rubina’s side win.Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin slammed her for doing this.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin once again took a dig at Rubina Dilaik and called her ‘manipulative’. Currently, in Bigg Boss, all the contestants are staying outside and no one is allowed to go inside the house. All ration has been taken back by Bigg Boss. And, housemates have to now earn their food by completing the task. But, Nikki Tamboli is seen violating the rules of the task. She also changes sides to make Rubina's team win. This is where Jasmin was irked and she tweeted about it.

This does not go well with other contestants including former contestants Jasmin Bhasin. She took to Twitter and wrote, “@nikkitamboli aap @RubiDilaik ke puppet ban gaye ho, same @RubiDilaik never played against her team even when her husband was in opposite team but today she manipulated you to play against your team soo smoothly, Madame ne pyaar Se aapko apne vash mein kar liya hai.” Nikki was in Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s team but she flipped her side and switched to Rubina’s team.

In another tweet, Jasmin wrote, “Ye kya ho raha hai yaar, mein task ke liye 28 ghante dabbe mein rahi thii aur ye log kuch ghante le liye bhi apne comforts and temptations Se door nahi reh paa rahe #biggboss14.” She was referring to the fight between contestants for food.

@nikkitamboli aap @RubiDilaik ke puppet ban gaye ho, same @RubiDilaik never played against her team even when her husband was in opposite team but today she manipulated you to play against your team soo smoothly, Madame ne pyaar Se aapko apne vash mein kar liya hai.#biggboss14 — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 19, 2021

Rubina and Jasmin's bond had turned sour inside the home itself. Both were seen indulging in nasty fights and accusing each other. In the past, Jasmin had said that although she doesn’t hate Rubina, they cannot be friends with each other. Jasmin had also called Rubina an opportunist and mastermind in Bigg Boss 14.

