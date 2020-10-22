Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli & others' fees REVEALED; Was Sidharth Shukla 'highest' paid senior?

From Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan, the salaries of Bigg Boss 14 contestants have been revealed. Also, here's how much seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan pocketed for their two-week-long stay. Read on.

How much do contestants get paid for their stay in BB house?'... If you're a Bigg Boss follower, this thought might have crossed your mind at least once. Have you wondered the same during Bigg Boss 14 also? Well, if you have thought about it, then we have some information about the salaries of Bigg Boss 14 contestants (freshers) and seniors.

Yes, the fees of BB 14 contenders have been revealed, and you'll be surprised to know how much the celebrities are getting paid to entertain the viewers. The details have been revealed by an insider 'The Khabri'. Starting with the highest paid, as we at Pinkvilla had already revealed it is none other than Rubina Dilaik cashing Rs. 5 lakh per week. Following Rubina is Jasmin Bhasin with Rs 3 Lakh per week.

Sara Gurpal, who was the first evicted contestant of BB 14 got Rs. 2 lakh, and Nishant Singh Malkani is also pocketing the same amount (Rs. 2 Lakh). While Eijaz Khan is getting Rs. 1. 8 lakh per week, Abhinav Shukla and Pavitra Punia are cashing Rs. 1.5 lakh per week. Nikki Tamboli is pocketing Rs. 1. 2 lakh per week, on the other hand, Rahul Vaidya is getting Rs. 1 lakh per week for his stay.

The ones to get below a lakh are Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shehzad Deol. Jaan is earning Rs. 80 thousand per week. Shehzad, who was the recent fresher to get eliminated, got the least with Rs. 50 thousand only.

While Rubina is the most paid fresher, it looks like Sidharth Shukla was the highest-paid senior. Sidharth reportedly got a whopping Rs 32 lakh for his two-week-long stint. While pocketed Rs 25 lakh for two weeks, followed by Gauahar Khan with Rs 20 lakh.

Well, the seniors (Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar) exited the BB 14 house yesterday, and the game has just begun for the contestants now. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you surprised by the BB 14 housemates' salaries? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :The Khabri Twitter

