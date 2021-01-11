Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin open to marrying Aly Goni; Heads to Bharti Singh and Haarsh's home after eviction

Bigg Boss 14 fans watched Jasmin Bhasin walk out of the door last night. Following her eviction, the actress spoke about her relationship with Aly Goni, the first thing she did after leaving the Bigg Boss House and more.

Last night, Bigg Boss 14 fans watched the reality open the exit door for Jasmin Bhasin. The actress was in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days before she was shown the door. Following her eviction, the contestant spoke to ETimes and spoke about her BFF turned BF Aly Goni. The actress confessed she was open to the thought of marrying him this year. She has also said that once Aly leaves the Bigg Boss house, her parents will meet his parents.

"I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me," she said.

Jasmin recalls her first emotion upon learning that she is leaving the show was bittersweet. While she was sad about her exit, she was happy that Aly was around. "I wanted him to stay. He left the show once for me, I didn’t want him to go again. I will definitely miss him, main roz subah uth ke sabse pehle usko dekhti thi, I will miss that now,” she explained.

After she walked out the door, Jasmin headed to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's home instead of going to her home. The actress said that she was swamped with a number of thoughts when she left the house. She wasn't aware of what everyone thought of her and she was feeling a tad low. So she decided to visit Bharti and Haarsh’s house first. "They are my support system. I felt lighter after meeting them, phir maine chhole bhature bhi khaaye aur mutton biryani bhi,” she said.

