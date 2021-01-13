  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin opens up about new opportunities and 'wants Aly Goni to win the show’

Jasmin Bhasin, who has been evicted from the reality show, says that she is ready to work on digital platforms.
Mumbai
Jasmin Bhasin, who has been recently evicted from the reality show, is enjoying her time at home. The actress has managed to remain in the headlines even after coming out of the house. Fans have been tweeting about her eviction and also want her back in the show. After coming out of the house, Jasmin Bhasin has said that if given a chance she will go back in the house. The actress has also opened up new opportunities that she wants to explore.

Talking to The Times of India, Jasmin Bhasin said, “I want Aly to win the Bigg Boss 14. He has all the potential and also the deserving contestant.” Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and had confessed their feelings for each other on national television. Jasmin, in the house, had admitted her feelings for Aly Goni and also asked him to convince her parents to marriage. But during the family special week, viewers saw Jasmin’s parents’ reaction. Later, she was evicted from the house.

When asked about her future plans, Jasmin said that she is open to new shows on TV and OTT both. Jasmin had also made headlines for her nasty fight with Rubina and Rakhi. She recently said that she has no grudges against the actress and is ready to work with her. But Jasmin also mentioned that Rubina and she cannot be friends and called her an opportunist.

Jasmin Bhasin's eviction made everyone emotional. Even Salman Khan could not control his tears. Fans have been tweeting and demanding the actress back in the house.

