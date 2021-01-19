Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartfelt note for her ‘sher’ Aly Goni; Says ‘Missing hugging you hard’

Jasmin Bhasin, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, has shared a love filled post for Aly Goni and mentioned that she has been missing being with him.

Bigg Boss 14, which has witnessed a lot of drama since the beginning of this season, won a million hearts after Aly Goni entered the house to support his best friend Jasmin Bhasin. The duo was seen grabbing a lot of attention with their mushy chemistry inside the house. While it was a treat to watch the duo together, adding on to the audience’s excitement, the couple confessed their love for each other on national television. However, Jasmin and Aly’s relationship witnessed a new twist after Naagin 4 actress was eliminated from the show lately.

Post elimination, the actress has been sharing posts on social media rooting for Aly win on Bigg Boss 14. However, Jasmin’s recent Instagram post is grabbing attention for an altogether different reason. After all, her recent post is about how much she has been missing the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor. The diva shared a pic of Aly on her Instagram account and wrote, “Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni.”

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin’s post for Aly Goni:

To note, Aly and Jasmin, who have been best friends for years now, have been head over heels in love now and had each other’s back inside the BB house. In fact, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was heartbroken post Jasmin’s elimination from the show. While the Naagin 4 actor has been looking forward to seeing Aly win the show, the latter has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the show and is seen giving everyone a tough fight.

