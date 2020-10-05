Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s emotional breakout post her fight with Nikki gets a mixed reaction from netizens

Yesterday, on BB14's first episode, the audiences witnessed a huge fight between Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin over washing utensils.

On Sunday, the first episode of Bigg Boss 14 was aired on Colors TV. Overall the first episode was fun-filled. However, a few contestants locked horns over household chores as usual. The episode began with the toofani seniors- , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan entered the BB 14 house. After that, they briefed the contestants about their stay inside the house and also about their 'To Be Confirmed' (TBC) status. The rejected housemates entered the house as well but were asked to stay in the garden area until further orders.

Later, Bigg Boss informed that Sidharth Shukla would control the bedroom while Gauahar would be in charge of the kitchen area and Hina will have her control over the Bigg Boss mall, spa and gym.

Subsequently, the audiences witnessed a huge fight between Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin over washing utensils. It became overwhelming for Jasmin who had an emotional breakdown inside the house post their little confrontation. Further, Nikki also had an argument with Shehzad over chopping vegetables. As Sidharth tried to explain the situation to Jasmin, her getting teary-eyed got mixed reactions from the audiences.

Take a look at a few interesting Twitter reactions here:

One of the fans of Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “jasmin was good to nikki but nikki was not good to jasmin.

jasmin ne tumhara kya bigara?

jasmin achi hai. #JasminBhasinInBB14”

jasmin was good to nikki but nikki was not good to jasmin. jasmin ne tumhara kya bigara? jasmin achi hai.#JasminBhasinInBB14 — Jasmin Bhasin FC (@jasminbb14) October 4, 2020

Another user wrote, “Koi na aj hi rolo jitna rona h kyuki kal se sabko rulana hai #JasminBhasinInBB14 #JBinBB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BigBoss14”

Koi na aj hi rolo jitna rona h kyuki kal se sabko rulana hai #JasminBhasinInBB14 #JBinBB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BigBoss14 — Manish Sharma (@ManishS96179079) October 4, 2020

#JasminBhasin pheli din hi fake rona shuru kar diya , jab sid ne bed se uthne k liye bola toh#bb #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 @jasminbhasin @sidharth_shukla @BiggBoss

Jab tk luxury milri u r happy n kuch out of comfort aya u start crying #JasminBhasinInBB14 — Sachin Ramnani (@SachinRamnani18) October 4, 2020

#JasminBhasinInBB14 ki ek baar Ganga Jamna beh gayi ab aage kya ? Just wondering Bigg Boss ko pool empty hi bhejna tha ! #KingSidharthShuklaIsBack #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) October 4, 2020

