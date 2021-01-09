Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s father & mother not happy with her relation with Aly Goni; Say ‘Apna game khelo’

The family week special episode is going on Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin also met her parents and get to know about their reactions.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are always in the headlines for one reason or another. Recently, they confessed their love for each other on national television. After that, they have been discussing a lot about their marriage. But when they met their family members in the family week special episode, they came to know about their reaction. Aly Goni received a call from his sister who has given thumbs up to the relationship, but it was Jasmin’s parents' reaction that will come as a surprise for the audiences.

In the latest promo released, Jasmin is seen talking to her parents on phone. She is explaining to them about her relationship with Aly Goni, but it looks like they are not happy with it and asked her to concentrate on her game only. Her father said, “Apni game khelo, emotions aur sentiments mein jakar apni game ko kharab nahi karna hai.” Her mother said that your personality is not coming out properly because of Aly. After talking to them Jasmin became emotional.

Post this, Aly looked upset and also said, ‘I came here to support you, but now, I think everything is getting spoiled.’ To which Jasmin defended her parents saying, ‘They didn’t mean that’.

It is worth mentioning here that Aly had earlier said that he will leave Jasmin if her parents will not approve of their relationship. During the New Year celebration, Jasmin had confessed her feelings for Aly and also asked him to convince her parents for the marriage. However, there are reports also coming that Jasmin will be eliminated from the show.

