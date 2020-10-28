Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin spotted wearing Aly Goni’s jacket on show; Latter asks her to be strong in game

Ever since Jasmin Bhasin has entered Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni has emerged as one of her biggest supporters and is seen cheering for her on the social media.

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing some high intensity drama these days. With every passing day, the fights are getting intense which has been adding on to the entertainment quotient of the popular reality show. Each contestant is seen showing their personality and have their share of ups and downs inside the BB house. Amid this, Jasmin Bhasin has been winning hearts with her innocence and zeal. While the Naagin 4 actress has garnered a massive fan following, she has found constant support in rumoured beau Aly Goni.

But looks like, Jasmin is also missing her dear friend while being inside the BB house. Yes! The actress was seen wearing Aly’s jacket on the show. The fans were quick to notice this and the video of the same went viral on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also shared the video on his Twitter account and asked Jasmin to stay strong in the game. He even emphasised that the actress will be back in the form soon and will fight like a sherni. “Be strong because it will get better. It may be stormy now but it can’t rain forever. sherni fir shikaar karegi #AbSceneZaroorPaltega #JasminBhasin #AlykiSherni,” Aly tweeted.

Be strong because it will get better. It may be stormy now but it can’t rain forever sherni fir shikaar karegi #AbSceneZaroorPaltega #JasminBhasin #AlykiSherni https://t.co/yVqCeV5mHm — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Jasmin has been making the headlines for her recent tiff with Rahul Vaidya. It happened during the captaincy task wherein in Rahul snatched Jasmin’s bag to secure his place. Following this, the Naagin 4 actress had a breakdown and was seen being consoled by Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik. On the other hand, Rahul’s act has been witnessing mixed reaction.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's 'ugly' fight during captaincy task leaves Twitterati divided

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×