Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin states Rakhi Sawant created fuss about getting hurt: Her action worked against me

Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Here's what she has to say about Rakhi Sawant.

Jasmin Bhasin’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 14 house ended last week. The actress left everyone emotional with her sudden elimination, especially Aly Goni. Not only that but host also could not hold his tears back then. Now that she is out of Bigg Boss, Jasmin opens up on her fellow housemates. Beginning with Rakhi, the Naagin 4 actress says that the former had created a fuss about getting hurt and that her action worked against her.

For the unversed, Rakhi had earlier claimed that her nose got hurt when Jasmin put a duckhead on her face. Meanwhile, things turned ugly between them when eventually, Jasmin began making fun of Rakhi’s body and implants. Salman Khan even reprimanded the actress because of the same and said that her image had turned negative inside the BB house. Meanwhile, she told IANS, “It worked against me, and I think that was Rakhi's purpose. She isn't called queen of reality shows for no reason. She knows when and how to provoke someone, and she managed to do that with me.”

However, the actress also added that she never intended to hurt Rakhi and that the latter had never told anyone in the house about the sensitivity of her face. Jasmin further adds that she feels Rakhi was not genuine about the injury. She also states how the latter refused treatment when offered by Bigg Boss. The actress added, “What she did definitely worked against me but I have no regret because I was standing up for myself.”

Credits :IANS

