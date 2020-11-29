Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's mom REACTS to her spat with Rubina Dilaik, her game after BFF Aly Goni's entry

Jasmin Bhasin's mother, Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin, recently opened up about her daughter's ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik. She also shared her views on how Jasmin's game has become stronger after her best friend Aly Goni's arrival. Read on.

Jasmin Bhasin has been grabbing eyeballs ever since her entry in the Bigg Boss 14. Be it her cute nature or her bindaas personality, the young actress is leaving no stones unturned to give her best in BB 14. Even host seems to be quite impressed with her stay, as he often gets chatty with her during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

It has been approximately two months since Bigg Boss season 14 and Jasmin has been counted amongst the strongest players. Recently, the actress's mother, Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin, opened up about her journey and performance in BB 14. Jasmin's mom shared that she is 'proud' of ger game in the show, and feels she is doing extremely well. 'Jasmin is playing exceptionally well and we are very proud of her game inside the house,' said Gurmeet ji.

She also revealed her first reaction to Jasmin revealing her wish to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. 'When she first told me that she wants to participate in Bigg Boss 14, I was worried. I asked her, will you be able to survive? She told me not to worry about it and went inside the house confidently, never doubting herself,' shared Gurmeet ji.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena REACT to Jasmin Bhasin’s changed game post Aly Goni’s arrival

Jasmin's mother also shared her views on her daughter and Rubina Dilaik's 'ugly spats' during the panchayat task, which resulted in their fallout. Rubina and Jasmin developed a good bond since day one of BB 14, however, recently their friendship ended on a bad note, leaving everyone shocked. Reacting are Jasmin and Rubina's broken friendship, the former's mother said that she is 'disappointed' with them having problems. However, she strongly feels that things between Jasmin and Rubina will be fine soon.

'This week during the Panchayet Jasmin has been cooking for everyone, and it's quite strenuous cooking for so many people. Even though it must have been tiring, she was still doing it. I find this totatly impressive and great, expressed Jamsin's mother.

Ever since Aly Goni entered the BB 14 house, many have pointed fingers at Jasmin's changed personality and game. Several inmates have also said that before Aly's entry, Jasmin had a different shade of personality, which has now changed. They also tagged her 'fake.' Commenting on Jasmin and Aly's bond, Gurmeet ji said, 'Aly and Jasmin are best friends. Their bonding and understanding of each other is superb. Jasmin is an emotional person. Before Aly came into the house, Jasmin was all alone. She didn't know anybody in the house. But after Aly's entry, she has become stronger and doesn't cry very often.

She also added that when they saw Jasmin crying, they felt extremely bad. 'I have faith in her, she is a strong girl who speaks her heart. She is not fake. She has a long way to go in Bigg Boss house. We as parents have always supported her and will continue doing so because we know that she will never let us down,' concluded Jasmin's mother Gurmeet ji.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 28 Written Update: Salman Khan drops hints about GRAND FINALE happening next week

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×