Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured BF Aly Goni calls her his strong girl for fighting with 4 men in a task

Aly Goni has the sweetest thing to say about rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin after her powerful battle with four men in the Bigg Boss 14 house during the immunity task last night. Check out his tweet.

Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing eyeballs for various reasons for the past few days. While some bonds are blooming, other equations are drifting apart. It can be clearly seen that the BB 14 housemates have now formed groups to move ahead in the game smoothly. Initially, when BB 14 began, the focus was on the seniors - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan. However now, slowly and steadily the freshers are coming into limelight.

Last night's BB 14 episode was all about the freshers and their compassion towards the game. They fought against each other for immunity, and for the first time, they shined out without the seniors' intervention. From Jasmin Bhasin to Eijaz Khan, from Jaan Sanu to Shehzad Deol, from Rahul Vaidya to Rubina Dilaik, everybody put in their best foot forward to fight for immunity in the 'farmland' task. Not only then crossed lines to impress the seniors for farm materials, but they also got into loggerheads with each other to prove their mettle.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14, October 13, Day 10 written update: Eijaz, Jasmin are at loggerheads; Jaan admits he likes Nikki

While everyone did their best, Jasmin Bhasin stole the limelight for fighting against four men single-handedly and leaving everyone stunned. It so happened while Jasmin earned a mud patch from senior Gauahar, Eijaz tried to snatch it away from her, gradually for other male contestants, attacked her as they tried to pull away from the mud patch from her. However, Jasmin held it strong, showed her power, and did not let go, despite the men's aggression.

Jasmin's power-packed and dedicated performance not only won viewers' hearts but also called for a sweet reaction from rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni. Aly has been consistently supporting Jasmin on social media. Yesterday, after Jasmin's eye-opening performance, Aly took to his Twitter handle to write some heart-warming words for her. He shared the particular clip of Jasmin's fight and wrote, 'My strong girl. Sherni.'

Take a look at Aly Goni's tweet for Jasmin her:

My strong girl sherni https://t.co/33YrfO452y — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 13, 2020

It is indeed a sweet gesture from Aly. The farmland task is not over yet and will continue its day 2 in tonight's BB 14 episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see contenders fight their battle today for immunity again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: BB 13's Shefali Jariwala feels Sidharth Shukla & THIS contestant are running the show; See post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×