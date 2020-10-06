Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured BF Aly Goni says NOT Gauahar Khan but Shehnaaz Gill should've been sent

Aly Goni took to his Twitter handle to express his wish to see Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor said that not Gauahar Khan, but Shehnaaz should have been sent as a 'Toofani senior.' Here's why.

Bigg Boss 14 has begun full-fledged. From day one, viewers are witnessing high-end drama in the BB 14 house. This season is different not only owing to the COVID-19 situation but also regarding the theme. For the very first time, Bigg Boss has introduced the concept of 'Seniors and Freshers.' , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have entered the show as the 'Toofani seniors' with some special powers and responsibilities.

While the trio is putting their best foot forward to challenge and pressurize the freshers to show their real side in the game, an actor feels that instead of Gauahar, Shehnaaz Gill should have entered the BB 14 house. We're talking about TV's handsome hunk, Aly Goni. Just a few moments ago, Aly took to his social media handle to express his wish to see Shehnaaz locked up inside the BB 14 house. He tweeted, 'Yaar Gauhar ki jaga Shehnaaz ko bhejna chahiye tha. I think zyada mazza aata, too much fun ho jata.' (Instead of Gauahar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill should have been sent in the BB 14 house. I think it would be more fun)

Yaar Gauhar ki jaga shehnaaz ko bhejna chahiye tha I think zyada mazza aata too much fun ho jata — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 6, 2020

Within moments, Aly's tweet caught fans, and they started rooting for Shehnaaz Gill again. The rumours of Shehnaaz Gill be a part of Bigg Boss season 14 have been doing rounds for a long time. It is speculated that she will enter the house soon. However, if she would be in the BB 14 house now, SidNaaz fans would have once again got to see her fun-loving camaraderie with Sidharth.

Shehnaaz's fans were elated to see Aly supporting her, and some also requested Aly to go in the BB 14 house with the Punjabi Kudi. Well, we agree that if Shehnaaz was in the house, the dose of entertainment would be higher, as she is touted to be the 'entertainment queen' of Bigg Boss 13.

Meanwhile, the trio is given the authority to make rules and give tasks, while the freshers follow. While Sidharth is in-charge of the bedroom area, Hina Khan controls the added luxuries, and Gauahar controls the kitchen. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see BB 13's cutest contestant Shehnaaz Gill to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

